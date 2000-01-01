Steven Scruggs Comments on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. ( THS, Financial), a manufacturer and distributor of private label food, announced in November2021 a plan to explore strategic alternatives. The company has been under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio).11 The company has resisted a sale of the entire business but continues to look for strategic divestitures. While the company appears reasonably valued, we are concerned about its long-term outlook and have reduced our holdings.

From Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund fist-quarter 2022 commentary.