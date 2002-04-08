Mullen Class Action Complaint Filed: Submit Your MULN Losses to Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of purchased Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. ( MULN, NETE) securities during the period between June 15, 2020 and April 6, 2022, inclusive (the "Class").

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/mullen-complaint-filed-submit-your-muln-losses-to-johnson-fistel

There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Mullen overstates its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu Motors; (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities; (4) Mullen overstates its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50 was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Mullen class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Mullen class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines. To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than July 5, 2022.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

Investor Relations

[email protected]