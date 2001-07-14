ISG to Publish Reports on Workday Ecosystem

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers that help enterprises and U.S. public-sector agencies take advantage of the Workday business management platform.

The study results on Workday services for enterprises will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Workday Ecosystem 2022, scheduled to be released in September. The report will cover companies offering Workday consulting, integration, implementation and managed services. At the same time, ISG will publish the U.S. Public Sector Workday Partner Ecosystem 2022 report, covering providers with experience in developing and supporting Workday solutions for public-sector entities in the U.S.

Buyers at enterprises and public agencies will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Organizational functions revolving around human resources have recently been transformed as enterprises adopted new ways of doing business. Human-centric business processes have become virtual, and core functions including financial management, payroll, talent acquisition and employee benefits have been digitized.

Enterprises are finding they need to consolidate all essential functions that support employees. Workday brings these together under one SaaS platform. Through strong partnership programs, it has built an ecosystem of third-party providers to help organizations implement Workday solutions and integrate them with other internal and external systems.

“The trends of the past few years have significantly changed how public and private organizations need to operate,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Providers are helping these buyers respond effectively with Workday-based solutions.”

For the Workday Ecosystem study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 Workday service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the Workday-related services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

Consulting and Strategy Services , evaluating Workday consulting and advisory service providers that help enterprise customers develop a transformation roadmap to achieve more sustainable and resilient operations.

, evaluating Workday consulting and advisory service providers that help enterprise customers develop a transformation roadmap to achieve more sustainable and resilient operations. Implementation and Integration Services, assessing service providers that specialize in implementing Workday products, including providers’ ability to develop accelerators for efficient, high-quality implementations.

assessing service providers that specialize in implementing Workday products, including providers’ ability to develop accelerators for efficient, high-quality implementations. Managed Services, covering providers specialized in managed services for maintenance and support of Workday products, including customizations that complement the Workday platform to address customer requirements.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global Workday services market and examine products and services available in the U.S. and Europe. ISG analysts Ashwin Gaidhani and Varsha Sengar will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure.

For the U.S. Public Sector study, ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 25 providers of Workday services to public-sector clients in the U.S. The three quadrants are:

Consulting and Strategy Services , evaluating providers that assist public-sector clients in developing transformation roadmaps, applying expertise in public-sector organizational, operational and compliance requirements.

, evaluating providers that assist public-sector clients in developing transformation roadmaps, applying expertise in public-sector organizational, operational and compliance requirements. Implementation and Integration Services, assessing service providers that implement Workday and related solutions and integrate them with other systems, both inside and outside public agencies.

assessing service providers that implement Workday and related solutions and integrate them with other systems, both inside and outside public agencies. Managed Services, covering providers that can deliver services to maintain and support Workday and a blend of related technologies in a variety of public-sector contexts.

A report will cover relevant services available in the U.S. public sector. ISG analysts Phil Hassey and Varsha Sengar will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the U.S. public-sector study are available in this digital+brochure.

Providers not listed in either brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

