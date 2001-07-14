CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals

The stockholders of CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a global leader in network connectivity solutions, approved five proxy proposals today at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders.

CommScope stockholders re-elected Mary S. Chan, Stephen C. Gray, L. William Krause, Derrick A. Roman, Charles L. Treadway, Claudius E. Watts IV and Timothy T. Yates as directors, each for a term ending at the 2023 annual meeting, and ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2022 fiscal year. The stockholders also approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers. In addition, the stockholders approved additional shares under the company’s 2019 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Additionally, the holders of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, voting as a separate class, re-elected Mindy Mackenzie and Patrick R. McCarter as directors for a term ending in 2023.

