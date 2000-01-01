Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

3 Stocks With Solid Records of Sales, Earnings Growth

These stocks could be potential value opportunities

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Summary
  • Netflix., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Altice USA improved their revenue and earnings per share over the past five years.
  • Shares seem to be fairly valued as their price-earnings ratios are below 20.
  • Analysts are positive about these companies.
Article's Main Image

Investors may want to consider the stocks listed below since they meet the following value criteria:

  1. They trade with a price-earnings ratio of 20 or below.
  2. Their earnings and revenue, both on a per-share basis, have improved over the past five years, while no losses occurred in any of the years observed.
  3. These stocks have positive recommendation ratings among sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

Netflix

The first stock investors may want to consider is Netflix Inc. (

NFLX, Financial), a Los Gatos, California-based provider of streaming entertainment services.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by nearly 27% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items grow by 40.54% over the past five years.

The chart shows the company has not reported a loss in the past five years.

1523004292049477632.png

The stock closed at $180.97 per share on Friday for a market cap of approximately $80.40 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 16.42.

Netflix does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10 to the company.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of hold for the stock and an average target price of $323.40 per share.

Tencent Music

The second stock investors may want to consider is Tencent Music Entertainment Group (

TME, Financial), a Chinese online entertainment platform providing music streaming, online karaoke and live streaming services.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by 45.90% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items grow by 12.70% over the past five years.

The chart shows the company did not report a loss over the past five years.

1523004296172478464.png

The stock closed at $4.02 per share on Friday for a market cap of $6.81 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 14.57.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a 7 out of 10 rating to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock and an average target price of $6.85 per share.

Altice USA

The final stock investors may want to consider is Altice USA Inc. (

ATUS, Financial), a Long Island, New York-based provider of broadband communications and video services in North America, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by nearly 18% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items grow by 35.97% over the past five years.

The chart shows the company has not reported a loss in the past five years.

1523004299079131136.pngThe stock closed at $10.22 per share on Friday for a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 5.11.

Currently, the company is not paying dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a 7 out of 10 rating to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $16.17 per share.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus