Fastly Named a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Global CDN

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, today announced it has been peer-recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the %3Ci%3E2022+Gartner+Peer+Insights+%26ldquo%3BVoice+of+the+Customer%26rdquo%3B%3A+Global+CDN%3C%2Fi%3E. Scoring the highest overall rating among seven eligible vendors, Fastly received the highest customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars and highest customer willingness to recommend (97%), as of February 2022.

Fastly’s uniquely designed network with fewer more powerful points of presence (POPs) was built to reduce latency, improve reliance, and support increased customer demand at scale. With 192 terabits per second (Tbps) of connected edge capacity, made up of 95 POPs across 71 markets, Fastly empowers some of the world’s largest brands to deliver modern digital experience quickly and safely, through its modern delivery offering and world class DDoS and WAF support.1

Among the Fastly customer reviews that contributed to the company’s recognition:

“With an ever-increasing PoP count and network presence, Fastly is truly one of the fastest CDNs on the planet.” – %3Ci%3ETechnical+Account+Manager%2C+IT+Services%3C%2Fi%3E

“I’ve been extremely satisfied with the custom VCL options possible using Fastly’s CDN and the ease of use of their product. Their salespeople are very knowledgeable and technical support has always been extremely helpful and responsive with any issues or questions I’ve had. Their documentation for how to use their various products and services is exceptional.” – %3Ci%3EBusiness+Solutions+Analyst%2C+Transportation+Services%3C%2Fi%3E

“We shifted to Fastly because we wanted a platform we could develop on. Other CDN providers do the bread and butter of content delivery about the same, but Fastly is a developer-focused platform with rich extensibility and customization. We’ve been able to shift business logic closer to the consumer and away from brittle, internally maintained proxies and caching layers. The performance is spot on and the visibility into traffic flow makes it easy to use operationally when we need to investigate an issue with an origin.” – %3Ci%3EDirector%2C+Software+Engineering%2C+Media+%26amp%3B+Publishing%3C%2Fi%3E

“Our company has found Fastly to be rock-solid for not only content delivery, but also web security and support. Fastly has been such a huge value-add to our business. So much more than a CDN. Fastly has the best support of any company we have ever worked with.” – %3Ci%3ESr.+Full+Stack+Web+Dev%2C+Retailer%3C%2Fi%3E

“We love Fastly so much. Can’t say enough good things about them. They’re always friendly and helpful, get us in touch with the right people when we need support, etc.” – %3Ci%3ECTO%2C+Media+%26amp%3B+Publishing%3C%2Fi%3E

“We believe this first-time Customers’ Choice recognition for CDN, paired with our recent fourth time recognition in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application and API Protection report2, demonstrates Fastly’s dedication to customer experience across both markets,” said Joshua Bixby, CEO at Fastly. “Today’s announcement further demonstrates Fastly’s commitment to supporting the best-of-the-web through fast, safe, and reliable digital experiences. Thank you to our customers, whose continued feedback made this recognition possible.”

To learn more about Fastly’s modern CDN, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fastly.com%2Fproducts%2Fcdn.

Related Links:

Check out Fastly (Signal Sciences) Customers’ Choice reviews on Gartner+Peer+Insights

Download+the+Gartner+Peer+Insights+%26lsquo%3BVoice+of+the+Customer%26rsquo%3B%3A+Global+CDN

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic.

About Fastly

Fastly is upgrading the internet experience to give people and organizations more control, faster content, and more dynamic applications. By combining the world’s fastest global edge cloud network with powerful software, Fastly helps customers develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications and compelling digital experiences. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub. For more information on our mission and products, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fastly.com.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

__________________________

1 Network and market data as of January 31, 2022

2 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application and API Protection, Peer Contributors, 22 March 2022. Please note that this report was previously known as Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls. In 2019 and 2020 we have been recognized as Signal Sciences, as Fastly acquired Signal Sciences in 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005190/en/