Deepspatial Announces Successful Deployment and Client Validation of its AI-Driven Platform for Government Sector in Education

Deepspatial provided insights and solutions to Policy and Decision Makers in the Department of Education

Pilot encompassing over 100 schools in the State of Meghalaya, India

Progressing towards large scale roll-out of technology throughout the State with Department of Education

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Deepspatial (CSE:DSAI)(OTCQB:DSAIF) ("Deepspatial" or the "Company"), an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI, today announced successful client validation of its Platform in the government sector for educational advancements for underserved communities. The revenue producing project, encompassing and impacting over 100 schools, was created for the Department of Education in the State of Meghalaya, India. The education platform delivered by Deepspatial provided impactful insights by using its proprietary AI algorithms (patent pending).

The quality of education differs drastically between States and regions due to factors like demographics, environment, accessibility, healthcare, occupational, infrastructural, and several other factors. Every region is unique, and remote areas have varying characteristics that need to be accounted for while planning or implementing policy level decisions, especially those affecting education. As a result of the unequal access and other factors, the passing rates of many secondary and higher secondary schools in remote-like districts were decreasing dramatically.

Deepspatial, in collaboration with Department of Education officials, initiated an interdisciplinary analysis of the factors affecting the Secondary and Higher Secondary Students of a District in the State of Meghalaya. The insights provided by Deepspatial's Platform has helped the policy and decision makers of the State understand the particular issues contributing to the decline of the passing rate of State's students, and provided actionable insights for decision making to impact change. Deepspatial is currently working towards scaling its technology throughout the State with the Department of Education to further impact the State's citizens.

"The education department started an applied research study with Deepspatial to understand student performance, utilizing Deepspatial's expertise and proprietary technology in AI and Geospatial Analytics, to study education related data in relation to demographic and socio-economic data," said Dr Andrew Warjri, Deputy SPD, SSA, Meghalaya. "The study covers more than 100 Secondary High Schools in a remote district and the results so far has been eye opening, and the platform developed is very impressive. With the success of this pilot, the department is hopeful that this can be scaled throughout the entire State and with a broader set of objectives. Deepspatial has been very supportive and have put their best resources and technology to help with the Department's efforts in identifying and improving various aspects of education."

"Validation of our technology by making a measurable socio-economic impact with the department of education marks a major milestone for Deepspatial. This establishes us as the first company bringing Geospatial AI solutions to the education sector. This not only opens a vast market in India, but also globally, which positions Deepspatial for significant growth for the company and for our shareholders," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial.

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial is an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial's AI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what's going on, predict what's coming, analyze data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Caution regarding Forward Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19;risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

