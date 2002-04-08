ReWalk Robotics to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 13, 2022

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ( RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, May 13, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close.



Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Almog Adar, Director of Finance, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

