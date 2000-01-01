Ron Baron Comments on Vail Resorts

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Shares of ski resort owner Vail (

MTN, Financial) declined 20.3% and hurt performance by 93 basis points. This was due to poor early-season snow and labor shortages that negatively impacted customer service, raising investor concerns over season pass renewal rates. However, we retain conviction. Vail raised its minimum wage from $12 to $15 per hour this season and announced plans to make serious inroads into the staff shortage situation for the 2022–2023 season with another minimum wage bump to $20. We think this should enable Vail to fully staff next season and provide a better experience for skiers while leading to stable renewal rates on pass sales.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund first-quarter 2022 letter.

