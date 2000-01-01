Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ron Baron Comments on Velo3D

42 minutes ago
  • The stock gained during the quarter.
Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (

VLD, Financial), a 3D printing manufacturer providing a full-stack hardware and software solution to enable support-free printing, rose during the quarter. The company continued delivering on its early financial commitments. Velo3D’s proprietary technology unlocks a large addressable market previously inaccessible to 3D printing as it enables powder bed fusion printing without the need for supports, lowering cost and processing time and eliminating the need to “design for additive.” We believe Velo3D’s unique technology will drive strong future growth.

From

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund first-quarter 2022 letter.

Also check out:

