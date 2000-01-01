Ron Baron Comments on Velo3D

Shares of Velo3D, Inc. ( VLD, Financial), a 3D printing manufacturer providing a full-stack hardware and software solution to enable support-free printing, rose during the quarter. The company continued delivering on its early financial commitments. Velo3D’s proprietary technology unlocks a large addressable market previously inaccessible to 3D printing as it enables powder bed fusion printing without the need for supports, lowering cost and processing time and eliminating the need to “design for additive.” We believe Velo3D’s unique technology will drive strong future growth.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund first-quarter 2022 letter.