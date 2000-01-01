Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ron Baron Comments on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. (

WRBY, Financial) is an omnichannel retailer that sells eyewear, contactlenses, eye exams, and accessories. Sales typically peak between Christmas and New Year’s Day as consumers rush to spend leftover money in their Flexible Spending Accounts. Shares fell during the quarter, as the spike in Omicron resulted in lower foot traffic and store closures during the company’s peak sales season. We exited our position.

From

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund first-quarter 2022 letter.

