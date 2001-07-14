Stratasys Expands Materials Ecosystem With 16 New Materials Across Three Additive Manufacturing Technologies

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced new manufacturing materials across three different 3D printing technologies, including third-party materials for FDM® 3D printers for the first time. The addition of 16 new materials dramatically expands the use cases addressable by Stratasys for a wide variety of manufacturing settings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005446/en/

3D printed parts from new materials available for the Stratasys Origin One and Origin One Dental printers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Stratasys has rapidly expanded its materials ecosystem to meet the growing demand for additive manufacturing solutions. The new materials include Stratasys Validated materials for FDM 3D printers, a variety of open, exploratory materials for the P3™-based Origin® One 3D printer that can be used with an Open Material License, and polypropylene powder for the SAF™ technology-powered H350™ 3D printer.

Stratasys CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif said the expanded material options open up more compelling additive manufacturing use cases for Stratasys customers. “When customers identify opportunities for how polymer 3D printing can transform their manufacturing, we want them to have the confidence that Stratasys has the solutions – that’s what leaders do,” he said. “With five 3D printing technologies that address the vast majority of the industrial polymer market and an open software ecosystem across the entire digital thread, our growing material ecosystem means customers are getting more materials faster, allowing them to quickly turn their additive manufacturing ideas into reality.”

First Validated Third-Party FDM Materials

Stratasys is partnering with materials providers Covestro, Kimya, and Victrex plc to make Stratasys Validated materials available for Stratasys FDM printers, starting with the Fortus® 450mc platform. These materials have been validated by Stratasys with basic reliability testing to accelerate the expansion of material options available in the marketplace. New FDM materials include:

High performance polymers : Arkema/Kimya PEKK-SC, a semi-crystalline PEKK thermoplastic polymer based on KEPSTAN ® by Arkema; and VICTREX AM ™ 200, a semi-crystalline LMPAEK ™ thermoplastic filament compatible with soluble support.

: Arkema/Kimya PEKK-SC, a semi-crystalline PEKK thermoplastic polymer based on KEPSTAN by Arkema; and VICTREX AM 200, a semi-crystalline LMPAEK thermoplastic filament compatible with soluble support. Reinforced and specialty polymers : Covestro PA6/66 GF20 FR, a flame-resistant, glass fiber composite material.

: Covestro PA6/66 GF20 FR, a flame-resistant, glass fiber composite material. Engineering polymers : Kimya PC FR, a flame-resistant polycarbonate material.

: Kimya PC FR, a flame-resistant polycarbonate material. Standard Grade Polymer: HIPS high impact polystyrene

The Validated third-party materials are expected to ship before the end of the year.

Stratasys has also introduced a new material at the highest-performance Stratasys Preferred tier. FDMNylon-CF10 is a strong, carbon fiber composite material that is expected to be available by the middle of the year.

New Open Exploratory Materials for Origin One

Stratasys also continues to expand the use cases served by the Origin One 3D printer by giving customers access to novel materials through an annual Open Material License (OML), which Stratasys introduced last fall. Stratasys has identified eight new materials for the OML program that unlock end-use applications with demanding requirements.

Materials developers contributing new Open materials to the program include Covestro, Evonik, Arkema, Forward AM from BASF, Mechnano, Tethon 3D, Liqcreate, and polySpectra. The materials include photopolymer resins for molding, casting, high-temperature, ceramic, electrostatics dissipative (ESD), and elastic applications. The materials can be purchased directly from material partners or their distributors and are designed for advanced users for testing, development, and end-use parts with exotic or novel properties.

H350 to Add Polypropylene

Additionally, Stratasys announced that polypropylene (PP) material for the H350™ 3D printer powered by SAF™ technology, which is designed for volume production of 3D-printed parts. Polypropylene is a versatile, flexible and extremely popular polymer. Its higher ductility and chemical resistance, as well as its ability to be sterilized makes it suitable for a wide variety of applications, such as interior and exterior automotive parts, prosthetics, and consumer goods.

Together with PA12 (also known as Nylon 12), which Stratasys announced in September 2021, polypropylene will expand the material set for the H350 printer from the initial Stratasys High Yield PA11, a sustainable material derived from 100% bio-based castor beans. PA12, the single most popular material in industrial 3D printing today1, provides geometric accuracy, chemical resistance and stiffness for machine components, communications industry applications, and prototyping. Both PA12 and PP are expected to be available later in 2022.

Stratasys now provides a progressively managed open-material ecosystem for the industry’s most comprehensive polymer additive technologies, delivering the broadest range of optimized and validated materials. Through GrabCAD Print™ software, customers will now have access to system print parameters to refine material capabilities as needed, optimizing part performance. All Stratasys Preferred materials and Validated materials for Stratasys systems are available for purchase through Stratasys and reseller partner channels.

A live+event, with replay available, will provide more information on new manufacturing solutions from Stratasys on Wednesday, May 11.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, Origin, P3, FDM, SAF, H350, P3, Fortus, Fortus 450mc, GrabCAD and GrabCAD Print are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products. VICTREX, VICTREX AM, LMPAEK, and the Victrex logo are trademarks of Victrex Manufacturing Limited or one of its Group entities and are reproduced here with permission.

Attention Editors, if you publish reader-contact information, please use:

USA +800-801-6491

Europe/Middle East/Africa +49-7229-7772-0

Asia Pacific +852 3944-8888

_____________________

1 “Additive Manufacturing Market Report,” AMPOWER, March 2022

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005446/en/