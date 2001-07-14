Stratasys Adds Two New Composite-Ready 3D Printers to F123 Series

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that the company has expanded its F123 Series™ of 3D printers with the introduction of the F190™CR and F370®CR 3D printers, plus new FDM® Nylon-CF10 material reinforced with carbon fiber. The new printers offer high stiffness and strength materials in a hardened machine ready for composite material printing.

The new composite 3D printers are designed for manufacturers and industrial machinists to supplement traditional fabrication technologies with high-strength composite 3D printing. The printers help manufacturers produce end use parts faster and more cost-effectively, and are ideal for jigs, fixtures and workholding tools.

“I’ve been working in engineering for over 35 years, and I love to innovate – not just in new product development but also in the processes and tools we use to develop our products. For more than 20 years Stratasys has allowed me to do just that through 3D printing,” said Dave Thompson, Vice President of Worldwide Engineering and Customer Care – Contractor Equipment Division for Graco, Inc. (NYSE: GGG), a global leader of fluid handling equipment based in Minneapolis and F370CR beta customer. “Over the years we have grown our fleet of Stratasys printers and expanded our applications beyond prototyping to tooling, fixtures and grippers for our robots. The new Stratasys F370CR printer will allow us to bring our AM applications to a new level, extend the life of our tools and even provide for a better surface finish.”

The new 3D printers include integrated GrabCAD Print™ software that provides a simple and intuitive CAD-to-print workflow and includes advanced features to ensure successful prints. Stratasys also provides enterprise application connectivity through the MTConnect standard and its GrabCAD Software Development Kit. The composite-ready F123 Series printers include reusable build trays, a built-in camera for remote monitoring and a 7-inch control touchscreen. The F370CR printer also offers auto-changeover of materials, which means there is no need to interrupt a build to replace materials – a new canister is simply put in place and the build continues.

“Stratasys is providing manufacturers with the 3D printers and materials to support the growth of additive manufacturing on the factory floor, including these new printers that give manufacturers the ability to build stronger, print stiffer and print more accurately,” said Dick Anderson, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing for Stratasys. “We have the verified and published data that proves these new printers have dimensional repeatability of up to 99% regardless of part size or geometric complexity. That, together with 99% uptime and unique service and support, gives manufacturers the confidence to accelerate their adoption of additive manufacturing.”

Compared to comparable competitive printers, the Stratasys composite-ready F123 Series of printers offer more material availability, a larger build volume, soluble support options and a lower cost-per-build volume due to the large oven size. Further, the larger, fully heated build chamber of the F190CR and F370CR printers, coupled with the ability to use stabilizer walls, allows manufacturers to build taller parts than could be printed in competitors machines.

Stratasys has also introduced FDM Nylon-CF10, a new composite material for the F123 Series printers that is over 60% stronger and nearly three times as stiff as its base nylon material. The chopped carbon fiber material is just one of many thermoplastic materials available for the F123 Series printers. When used with Stratasys soluble support, manufacturers have the ability to print any geometry without restriction. The F190CR and F370CR printers also support several other engineered thermoplastics.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, F123 Series, F190, F370, FDM, and GrabCAD Print are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

The statements in this press release are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the degree of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the degree of growth of the 3D printing market generally; the duration of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which, if extensive, may continue to impact, in a material adverse manner, our operations, financial position and cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower-margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; to the extent of our success at successfully consummating acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; potential changes in our management and board of directors; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular (including risks related to the impact of coronavirus on our operations, supply chain, liquidity, cash flow and customer orders; costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others' intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and other risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Stratasys’ most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1st, 2021. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2020 Annual Report and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

