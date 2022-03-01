Cloudflare Just Made Every Application on the Internet More Programmable

Cloudflare%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced Cloudflare for Platforms, a new suite of tools that allows organizations to transform any application into a programmable platform for developers to build on. Cloudflare for Platforms allows organizations to easily transform any fixed application – ranging from ecommerce solutions to chat apps and everything in between – so developers can build custom functionality using the latest+open+API+standards, without relying on costly external servers to manage complex APIs.

As businesses scale, they need to cater to individual customer needs that may vary from a Fortune 100 financial institution to a hyper-growth technology company. Previously, businesses would use their own engineering resources to build features for each customer, which can be costly and hard to scale. Imagine a workplace chat application provider is asked by a customer to build an integration with an email tool. Instead of using valuable engineering resources, the chat application provider can give its customers the ability to build directly within the application. With Cloudflare for Platforms, any organization will be able to empower users to program an application the way they want and need it to perform without costly servers, massive developer resources, or external consultants.

“Five years ago Cloudflare built our serverless computing platform, Cloudflare Workers, to give all of our customers the ability to program the way Cloudflare worked for themselves,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Cloudflare Workers is one of the fastest and most widely adopted edge computing products that provides limitless possibilities for our customers. Now we’re taking this formula and helping any organization do the same, using the scale, speed, and flexibility of Cloudflare’s global network.”

Cloudflare for Platforms is built on Cloudflare Workers, a serverless solution that allows developers to deploy code instantly across Cloudflare’s global network for exceptional performance, reliability, and scale. Additionally, Cloudflare is partnering with leading organizations to create new API standards for developers that will form the foundation of how applications can be built in the future to take advantage of the scale and flexibility of edge computing. Now Cloudflare will enable any product to become a platform, by allowing its developers to:

Use Cloudflare’s fast, scalable, and secure environment: With multiple developers building customized tools on a businesses' platform, code needs to run quickly in a highly secure environment and scale as needed.

With multiple developers building customized tools on a businesses' platform, code needs to run quickly in a highly secure environment and scale as needed. Quickly and easily view all of their code: Developers need to have visibility into errors, and an overview of what's going on in their code. Trace Cloudflare Workers make it easy for any business to pass that information onto their customers’ developers.

Developers need to have visibility into errors, and an overview of what's going on in their code. Trace Cloudflare Workers make it easy for any business to pass that information onto their customers’ developers. Use the API standards of the future for a common experience, wherever they code: Any developer will be able to write and run code conforming to Web Platform standards – and easily transfer it – between Cloudflare Workers, Deno, and Node.js seamlessly and without the need to rewrite an application.

Any developer will be able to write and run code conforming to Web Platform standards – and easily transfer it – between Cloudflare Workers, Deno, and Node.js seamlessly and without the need to rewrite an application. Get insights from powerful analytics: Using Ready Analytics, platforms can expose easy to use dashboards to developers.

Using Ready Analytics, platforms can expose easy to use dashboards to developers. Simplify and secure custom domains: For many platforms, especially for SaaS use cases, having the ability to run the service on a custom domain is table stakes. SSL for SaaS, part of Cloudflare for Platforms, provides an easy way to provision SSL certificates for custom hostnames without having to manage complex certificates deployment pipelines.

“Shopify is the Internet’s commerce infrastructure, with millions of merchants using the platform,” said Zach Koch, product director, custom storefronts, at Shopify. “Partnering with Cloudflare, we’re able to give developers the tools they need to build unique and performant storefronts. We are excited to work with Cloudflare to alleviate some of the complexities of building commerce experiences – like scalability and global availability – so that developers can instead focus on what makes their brand distinct.”

To register interest, sign up here. For more information, check out the resource below:

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare for Platforms, Cloudflare for Workers and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the potential benefits to customers of using Cloudflare for Platforms, Cloudflare for Workers and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the timing of when Cloudflare for Platforms and the various features included in Cloudflare for Platforms will be generally available to all current and potential Cloudflare customers, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2022, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2022 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005410/en/