Wipro Re-Engaged by Crédit Agricole CIB to Support the Company's IT Infrastructure Transformation

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that it has extended its strategic agreement with Crédit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment bank division of Crédit Agricole Group, to fuel Crédit Agricole CIB’s next stage of growth.

The engagement builds on Crédit Agricole CIB and Wipro’s decade-long relationship and will provide the Bank with a larger team of Wipro experts who will operate a robust and secure infrastructure.

Wipro will enable Crédit Agricole CIB to embrace the latest cloud technologies and agile practices allowing it to achieve faster speed-to-market on new products and services, improving client satisfaction and unlocking new value streams.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited said, “This new agreement is an affirmation of our strong relationship with Crédit Agricole CIB. We remain committed to strengthening it and advancing their ongoing transformation. Under the leadership of Graziella Neuvéglise, Wipro’s Regional Head for Southern Europe, we will continue to invest in capabilities that will help us deliver higher value, and greater innovation to Crédit Agricole CIB, efficiently and sustainably.”

Pierre Dulon, Deputy CEO and Head of IT and Operations Services, Crédit Agricole CIB comments, “Wipro shares our vision of the role technology transformation will play in the corporate and investment banking sector, where efficiency, sustainability and innovation will be drivers of success. To realize this vision, we needed a dependable partner who has the strategic insight to co-create solutions to enhance our business agility. Wipro has proven itself to be that partner over the past ten years and will help us prepare for the next stage of our growth.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 240,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

