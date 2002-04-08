FTI Consulting Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in France with Appointment of Senior Business Transformation Expert

PARIS, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced continued investment in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in France with the appointment of business transformation expert Thierry Miremont as a Senior Managing Director in Paris.



Mr. Miremont has over 30 years of experience leading complex transformation projects for international brands facing operational and financial challenges. He has extensive experience working in both management consulting and executive positions for listed, family-owned and privately held companies to deliver complex transformation, operational and organizational improvement, and value creation projects. At FTI Consulting, he will focus on building out the Business Transformation, Restructuring and Transactions practices in France.

The appointment marks the latest in a series of investments in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment within the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region, following the firm’s recent expansion into the Netherlands with the acquisition of BOLD in February 2022. It will also further strengthen the firm’s growing Business Transformation practice and capabilities, which deliver solutions across the value chain and include performance management and profit improvement programmes, M&A, merger, integration, carve out and operational restructuring services. Leveraging expertise in growth, finance, operations, supply chain, technology and transactions, FTI Consulting’s Business Transformation practice helps drive change across the enterprise, ensure resiliency and achieve long-term competitiveness.

The addition of Mr. Miremont will also significantly bolster the firm’s presence in France, which already includes capabilities in Strategic Communications, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic & Financial Consulting, Technology, Construction Solutions and Cybersecurity.

“Thierry’s extensive experience across a number of consulting and industry roles, and his deep relationships with corporates, lenders, financial sponsors and law firms within France and the wider EMEA market, will further strengthen our presence, team and right to win in France,” said Kevin Hewitt, Chairman of the EMEA region at FTI Consulting.

Diederick van der Plas, a Senior Managing Director and the EMEA Head of Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting, added, “We are seeing a continued increase in demand from clients for business transformation, operational restructuring and performance improvement advice, particularly following the numerous challenges we have faced in recent years. I am pleased to welcome Thierry to our rapidly expanding segment in EMEA and to further build our Business Transformation team and capabilities in these areas as we continue to extend our presence across Continental Europe.”

In his consulting career, Mr. Miremont has worked on a wide range of strategic, organizational and operational projects for medium to large corporate and private equity firms in the U.S., EMEA and Asia, across multiple industries, including consumer goods, industrial and financial and non-financial services. He previously was a Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he co-led the Global Airline practice.

In addition, Mr. Miremont founded his own executive management firm where he acted as interim CEO for companies requiring accelerated development, transformation or turnaround, most often in adverse internal and/or market conditions. He also worked as Chief Operating Officer Europe and global Senior Vice President of Business Development for Quiksilver, where he managed the growth of the business.

