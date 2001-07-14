UserTesting Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human+insight, today announced that it has once again joined the ranks of+Inc.+Magazine%26rsquo%3Bs+Annual+List+of+Best+Workplaces. This is the third year that UserTesting has been included in this list of prominent businesses. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue of Inc. Magazine, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

“UserTesting understands that positive employee experiences, and a supportive culture, helps organizations deliver the best possible customer experiences,” said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. “UserTesting is focused on ensuring that our employees and customers see the value of UserTesting’s Human Insight Platform to do their job more effectively, and the overall impact of first-party data as a lever to build successful companies, products, and services. We are beyond proud to be named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces list again this year.”

As a video-first experience testing platform, UserTesting enables organizations to see and hear the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, prototypes, and brands. The UserTesting® Human Insight Platform helps organizations of all sizes gain access to diverse customer perspectives. UserTesting’s culture includes the belief that empathy is a core component of who the company and its employees are, that business is focused on the people (both customers and employees)–and this helps the company deliver the best possible value for its customers.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Each organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

UserTesting is growing, and new career opportunities can be found here.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has approximately 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

