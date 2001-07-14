Radian Reports Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced today that its stockholders re-elected all ten of the company’s directors, who serve one-year terms and are elected annually.

In addition to the election of directors, the company’s stockholders approved all other proposals recommended by the Board of Directors and presented for vote at Radian’s 2022 Annual Meeting, including an advisory proposal to approve the compensation of Radian’s named executive officers and ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company’s independent auditors for 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry addressed the attendees of Radian’s Annual Meeting by stating, “For 45 years, Radian has helped millions of families achieve their dream of homeownership in a responsible, affordable and sustainable way. For the last two years in particular, as we have developed a renewed appreciation for the meaning of home, our mortgage and real estate solutions have become even more valuable to our customers and to homeowners. I look forward to our continued success in growing our mortgage and homegenius businesses, managing capital and supporting our people.”

The company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.20 per share, payable June 3, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 23, 2022.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511006060/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership