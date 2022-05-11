Finning Reports on Voting Results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



A total of 125,815,371 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 80.13% of the Company’s outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors with authorization of the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, acceptance of the Company’s approach to executive compensation, and the election of each of the directors. Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of directors are provided below:



Director Nominee Votes for Percent Votes Withheld Percent Vicki Avril-Groves 124,868,329 99.56% 549,043 0.44% James E.C. Carter 119,366,764 95.18% 6,050,608 4.82% Jacynthe Côté 124,840,897 99.54% 576,475 0.46% Nicholas Hartery 123,833,523 98.74% 1,583,849 1.26% Mary Lou Kelley 124,828,405 99.53% 588,967 0.47% Andrés Kuhlmann 124,110,789 98.96% 1,306,583 1.04% Harold N. Kvisle 123,403,868 98.39% 2,013,504 1.61% Stuart L. Levenick 122,198,904 97.43% 3,218,468 2.57% Christopher W. Patterson 122,356,518 97.56% 3,060,854 2.44% Edward R. Seraphim 124,872,491 99.57% 544,881 0.43% Manjit Sharma 124,870,610 99.56% 546,762 0.44% L. Scott Thomson 124,867,161 99.56% 550,211 0.44% Nancy G. Tower 124,878,148 99.57% 539,224 0.43%

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for nearly 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

