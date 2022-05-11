Finning Reports on Voting Results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
A total of 125,815,371 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 80.13% of the Company’s outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors with authorization of the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, acceptance of the Company’s approach to executive compensation, and the election of each of the directors. Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of directors are provided below:
|Director Nominee
|Votes for
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|Vicki Avril-Groves
|124,868,329
|99.56%
|549,043
|0.44%
|James E.C. Carter
|119,366,764
|95.18%
|6,050,608
|4.82%
|Jacynthe Côté
|124,840,897
|99.54%
|576,475
|0.46%
|Nicholas Hartery
|123,833,523
|98.74%
|1,583,849
|1.26%
|Mary Lou Kelley
|124,828,405
|99.53%
|588,967
|0.47%
|Andrés Kuhlmann
|124,110,789
|98.96%
|1,306,583
|1.04%
|Harold N. Kvisle
|123,403,868
|98.39%
|2,013,504
|1.61%
|Stuart L. Levenick
|122,198,904
|97.43%
|3,218,468
|2.57%
|Christopher W. Patterson
|122,356,518
|97.56%
|3,060,854
|2.44%
|Edward R. Seraphim
|124,872,491
|99.57%
|544,881
|0.43%
|Manjit Sharma
|124,870,610
|99.56%
|546,762
|0.44%
|L. Scott Thomson
|124,867,161
|99.56%
|550,211
|0.44%
|Nancy G. Tower
|124,878,148
|99.57%
|539,224
|0.43%
About Finning
Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for nearly 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
