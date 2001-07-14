Al Ittihad National Private Schools Add Suite of Eight PowerSchool Solutions to Improve Academic Performance, Ability to Track Progress, and Instructional Capacities

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Al+Ittihad+National+Private+Schools (IPS) in the United Arab Emirates, has added eight additional PowerSchool education technology software solutions. IPS, operated by Arabian Education Development, selected PowerSchool+Student+Information+System (SIS), PowerSchool+Unified+Talent%26trade%3B+Perform, PowerSchool+Unified%26trade%3B+Talent+Smartfind+Express, PowerSchool+Unified+Insights, PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Performance+Matters, PowerSchool+Enrollment, PowerSchool+eCollect+Forms, and PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Special+Programs as new solutions for its five schools. Through IPS’ positive experience using PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Schoology+Learning, they expanded their PowerSchool investment to an even broader range of solutions to manage information from all five schools in a singular digital space.

"Delivering a high-quality learning experience requires the ability to assist students in achieving their objectives in rapidly changing situations,” said Mohamed Barakat, Ph.D., Director of Academics, Al Ittihad Private Schools. “Leading your schools through these changes necessitates dynamic technologies, adaptable solutions, and a data-driven approach. PowerSchool captures the essential elements for successfully delivering education. Underlying each of these solutions is the integration of data allowing for informed and strategic decision making across our schools."

As part of their search for a new suite of education technology solutions, IPS was seeking to simplify workflows and manage all five schools’ data within one digital environment, especially when they had difficulty accessing reports on the individual schools. With PowerSchool solutions, administrators will now have better visibility into their school's progress and have information available at their fingertips to make truly data-driven decisions.

The addition of PowerSchool SIS brings all of IPS’ student information under one roof. Paired with Schoology Learning and Performance Matters, IPS will now be able to access and manage student information, instruction, and assessment through a unified platform. Further, PowerSchool’s Enrollment and eCollect Forms solutions will save administrators time by simplifying the onboarding process of new students and the creation and distribution of key K-12 forms. By adding Special Programs to its Unified Classroom solution, IPS can now also serve students with different needs more appropriately and efficiently with its special education case management, documentation assistance, and the tracking of interventions, among other features.

“Al Ittihad National Private Schools have been delivering world class education in the United Arab Emirates through PowerSchool’s Schoology Learning platform,” said Maulik Datanwala, Chief Operating Officer, PowerSchool. “Adding the full suite of PowerSchool solutions will bolster their enrollment capability, information management, special education, discovery and onboarding of new faculty. PowerSchool’s unified solutions will help streamline instructional delivery and enhance their ability to make data-driven decisions.”

Al Ittihad National Private Schools offers kindergarten, primary, middle, and secondary education programs across five schools in the United Arab Emirates. Campuses include Al Ittihad Private School – Al Mamzar, Al Ittihad National Private School – Abu Dhabi, Al Ittihad National Private School – Shakhbout, Al Ittihad National Private School – Al Ain, and Al Ittihad Private School – Jumeira. IPS aims to foster a high standard of bilingual comprehensive education from kindergarten through Grade 12 to meet and integrate both national and international standards. High school students focus on important tech skills including coding, application development, and engineering design.

Learn more about the full suite of PowerSchool solutions available to school districts at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.powerschool.com%2Fsolutions%2F.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511006123/en/