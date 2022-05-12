Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Posting of Annual Report

5 minutes ago
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (

LSE:ARB, Financial); (NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that its Annual Report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 is available on its website, argoblockchain.com, and will be sent directly to shareholders in due course.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain


Peter Wall
Chief Executive

via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334

finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance
Jonny Franklin-Adams
Tim Harper
Joint Corporate Broker
Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker
Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

OTC Markets

Jonathan Dickson
[email protected]

+44 204 526 4581
+44 7731 815 896

Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations


Emma Valgimigli
Emma Hodges
Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco
Nasser Al-Sayed
[email protected]

+44 7727 180 873
+44 7861 995 628
+44 7888 672 701
+44 7915 033 739

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701061/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Posting-of-Annual-Report

