Reimbursement established for lung and liver transplant in the Netherlands based on results from clinical trials with XVIVO's leading technologies

Machine perfusion for lungs and livers is now being reimbursed in the Dutch healthcare system. The Netherlands has a pronounced evidence-based healthcare system. Therefore, if a treatment option is proven beneficial for patients the government is likely to approve reimbursement. Several clinical trials conducted by world-renowned clinicians served as a foundation for the Dutch Ministry of Health's decision. XVIVO's technologies were used in those clinical trials.

Reducing post-transplant complications is an important objective for every transplant team. Combining traditional static cold preservation with machine perfusion before transplantation has shown to improve organ quality and thereby increase patient well-being. In a recent article in NEJM[1], using the dHOPE protocol with XVIVO's machine perfusion technology for DCD (Donation after Circulatory Death) livers demonstrated a decrease in post-transplant complications.

"Machine perfusion for kidneys was already reimbursed in the Netherlands, and now it makes me very happy that also lungs and livers are included. XVIVO's machine perfusion technology for lungs has been on the Dutch market for 8 years and is used at all lung transplant centers. The perfusion technology for livers has been available for 10 years and is used at every liver transplant center throughout the country" says Mark Slotemaker, Regional Business Manager Abdominal, Benelux and DACH, XVIVO.

"Patients always deserve the best. By countries widening their reimbursement systems more patients can get a lifesaving transplant. XVIVO's technologies for machine perfusion have on many occasions proven to be one of the important reasons behind countries broadening their reimbursement criteria, which makes me very proud. We come to work every day because ‘nobody should die waiting for a new organ', and therefore I am very pleased to see the positive development in the Netherlands", says Dag Andersson, CEO of XVIVO.

