The Duckhorn Portfolio to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 2, 2022

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.(NYSE: NAPA) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report results for the third quarter ended April 30, 2022, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.) Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 844-200-6205 from the U.S. and 929-526-1599 internationally, and enter confirmation code 749129. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Thursday, June 16, 2022, by dialing 866-813-9403 from the U.S., or +44 204-525-0658from international locations, and entering confirmation code 310306.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.duckhorn.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.

The Duckhorn Portfolio is North America’s premier luxury wine company, with ten wineries, eight state-of-the-art winemaking facilities, seven tasting rooms and over 1,100 coveted acres of vineyards spanning 23 Estate properties. Established in 1976, when vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards, today, our portfolio features some of North America’s most revered wineries, including Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing and Postmark. Sourcing grapes from our own Estate vineyards and fine growers in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Anderson Valley, California’s North and Central coasts, and Washington State, we offer a curated and comprehensive portfolio of acclaimed luxury wines with price points ranging from $20 to $200 across more than 15 varietals and 25 appellations. Our wines are available throughout the United States, on five continents, and in more than 50 countries around the world. To learn more, visit us at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.duckhornportfolio.com%2F. Investors can access information on our investor relations website at: https%3A%2F%2Fir.duckhorn.com.

