Everbridge Selected by State of Maharashtra, India's 2nd Most Populous State, to Provide Emergency Preparedness and Response Solution

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical+event+management (CEM) and national public+safety software solutions, today announced that the Indian State of Maharashtra selected the company’s Incident Response Solutions to help governments plan for, respond to, and recover from any disaster. Home to a combined 150 million residents and annual tourists, Maharashtra is the second-most populous state in India, and its capital Mumbai is the most populous city in the country.

The Government of Maharashtra chose Everbridge’s Previstar Continual Preparedness System (CPS) solution to help the State’s Relief and Rehabilitation Department to create dynamic plans, manage disasters, and provide decision support along with situational awareness throughout a critical incident’s life-cycle. In doing so, Maharashtra becomes the seventh state in India to adopt Everbridge’s Public Safety solutions, along with Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

Following crises such as massive floods in 2021, Maharashtra undertook an initiative to implement an Incident Planning and Response System that would bring together stakeholders and support agencies including Police, Fire, Public Works, and Health under one platform, and to provide one common operating picture, to respond to any disaster in a unified manner. The State partnered with Everbridge to leverage its Previstar CPS to create a comprehensive incident management platform that puts their plans into action, tracks activities, mobilizes resources, and enables decision support.

Speaking during the recent Maharashtra Day, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari mentioned the State’s vision to achieve Zero Death by operationalizing a statewide Incident Response System (IRS).

“We are honored to support Maharashtra on the evolution of its statewide emergency preparedness and capacity building as the government institutionalizes an Incident Response System,” said Valerie Risk, Vice President of Public Safety Solutions at Everbridge.

Himadri Banerjee, Global Director of Everbridge’s Previstar said, “As we have demonstrated in India and in countries around the world, our public safety platform promotes effective disaster management and greater safety for the millions of people living in the region.”

The deployment of Maharashtra’s emergency/disaster management system expands on Everbridge’s position as the global leader in population-wide Public Warning and Public Safety Solutions. More local, state, and national+governments across the globe deploy the Everbridge Public Safety solutions than any other provider, offering government agencies with the ability to save time and save lives. The Everbridge platform reaches residents and travelers in more than 200 countries and territories in case of natural+disasters: such as floods, severe storms, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and wildfires; manmade+threats: such as geo-political, terrorist attacks, and industrial accidents; and digital+threats: such as ransomware, cyberattacks, and IT disruptions.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,200 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

