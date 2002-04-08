Grove Inc. Partners With Benzinga to Serve Ads Through Its Programmatic Ad Division, Interactive Offers

HENDERSON, NV, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Grove Inc. ( GRVI, Financial) SaaS ad platform has partnered with Benzinga to provide a programmatic, email advertising solution.

Interactive Offers will help Benzinga monetize their emails through its programmatic ad units. Publishers, like Benzinga, look to monetize their data and need reliable partners that have advertisers looking for high quality leads and traffic. Interactive Offers’ platform makes it easy for advertisers and publishers to instantly set up accounts to start serving (and buying) new leads.

Benzinga, a hub for actionable information on the capital markets with approximately 25 million readers a month, is one of the largest online platforms that aims to empower a new generation of investors.

CEO Allan Marshall commented, “The contract with Benzinga further establishes our presence as a desirable SaaS ad tech partner, helping us increase revenue, while working with an industry leader in the space.”

Grove’s management believes the deal is a material step into a new revenue source for the company, with the goal of building continued relationships with new publishers and advertisers.

About Grove, Inc.

Grove, Inc. is a global innovator in hemp, health and wellness. The company has an array of in-house brands, and operates in multiple verticals including SaaS programmatic ad technology, and a wholly owned division dedicated to acquiring high growth e-commerce brands. The company sells to numerous consumer markets including the botanical, beauty, pet care, and functional foods sectors. It seeks to take advantage of an emerging worldwide trend in consumer products selling through Amazon and eCommerce.

