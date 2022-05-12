Halberd Submits Audited Financials; Files Form-10 as First Step to Up-list to OTCQB

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) submitted its fully audited financials through its fiscal second quarter and Form-10 to the SEC as its initial step to up-list from OTC-PINK to OTCQB on the OTC Markets exchange. Once Halberd's shares are qualified under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "34 Act"), Halberd will become a fully reporting issuer pursuant to Section 12(g) of the '34 Act. The OTCQB index is intended for development/venture stage companies and requires the Company to submit audited financials which adhere to GAAP standards and the company must be current with its SEC filings/reports -- Form 10-K Annual (audited), Form 10-Q Quarterly (unaudited), and the occasional Form 8-K .

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "We see this as a major step forward for the corporation. Having fully audited filings lends credibility to the company as well as confidence to our investors. This is another example of Halberd's team meeting its stated goals. We have been very open in our statement of quarterly goals vs. our accomplishments, and intend to continue this practice going forward.

"Halberd's technical accomplishments, in our opinion, are unparalleled, and we believe, could revolutionize the medical industry because our patented process operates extracorporeally (outside the body). This medical procedure can be applied safely and without any of the harmful side-effects associated with drugs injected or ingested. Halberd's patented and patent-pending technology also has the advantage to address neurological diseases by extracting the pathophysiologic basis (cause) of the disease from cerebral spinal fluid, or from blood in the case of blood-borne diseases. We have been very active and transparent in reporting our scientific and business-related achievements to two separate audiences: #1) Our stockholders and #2) the scientific community consisting primarily of larger pharmaceutical firms."

Hartman added, "Halberd continues to advance its technology via initiation of laboratory testing on blood, animal testing, which is currently in the planning stage, followed by human clinical trials, and ultimately, via direct application to the FDA for certification. If Halberd Corporation is awarded a pending government contract, it would expedite the program timeline significantly. The entire process of testing and certification could be accelerated via partnering with larger organizations who have to answer two basic strategic questions:

What if we do partner with Halberd Corporation? and, What if we don't and our competitors do?"

