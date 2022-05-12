Sollensys Corp Unveils Blockchain Cyber Security as a Component of Employee Benefit Programs

Sollensys expands its cybersecurity suite to include corporate-sponsored employee accounts for individuals provided as a benefit to help reduce spread of malware and ransomware.

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTCQB:SOLS), one of the top cyber security companies specializing in data assurance and ransomware recovery built on blockchain technology, today announced a new employee benefit program to help workers protect their personal devices and to increase security awareness and understanding among employees throughout the workplace.

Blockchain is a technology centered on the concept of immutability, meaning it keeps data from being changed or corrupted. Blockchain is a superior method for storing, securing, and transferring data, which is why Sollensys developed a private version of it to protect a business or individuals' most important data. Companies will now be able to provide corporate level blockchain data storage to employees from their home personal computers and their smartphones through their benefits department.

Sollensium is a private, double blockchain that allows you to upload, encrypt, secure, and safely recall any type of data, including video assets, which we believe is a first for blockchain technology.

"Ransomware and malware can follow an employee home from work and malware can frequently be spread to the office from a worker's personal computer or smartphone," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp. "With this new tool, employers can leverage the power of blockchain to help expand their company's safety net and to provide corporate level data protection to employees."

With the rise in remote employment over the last few years, data has become more vulnerable and often is not managed as securely as desired. By allowing employees to utilize cyber security tools at home for their personal data, important documents, and images, Sollensys and its corporate clients hope to create a new awareness of security best practices that will follow employees to work.

This natural evolution of Sollensys' business advances its goal of being the leading blockchain data company. This program was developed in close collaboration with business clients who are faced with mounting concerns from their IT departments on how to keep their data safe along with a desire to improve benefits and provide a low cost, more productive and less stressful employee experience.

Sollensys Corp is a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. Our innovative flagship product is the Blockchain Archive Server, a turnkey, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized. The Company recently introduced its second product offering-the Regional Service Center which offers small businesses the same state of the art technology previously available only to large or very well-funded companies.

For more information please visit: https://www.sollensys.com.

