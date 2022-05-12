Cannabis Global CEO Addresses Shareholders in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Arman Tabatabaei, CEOCannabis Global Inc. (OTC Pink:CBGL), to address questions from the Company's shareholders and the investment community.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Tabatabaei discusses the challenges associated with corporate growth, keeping up with regulatory changes, and fund raising. In conjunction with all of CBGL's progress, Tabatabaei believes transparency with shareholders is crucial.

"Right now, our main challenge is managing growth and I think that's a good of a problem to have," he says. "We're growing very quickly, and we're caught between financing the business, hiring adequate personnel, managing the distribution channel. And you know, of course the regulatory environment that is inherit to the cannabis industry … We've been fortunate to receive adequate financing thus far, but in a nutshell, I will tell you that our biggest challenge is to manage the growth relative to raising capital so we can ensure that we can meet our goals."

The interview touches on a sweeping range of topics to keep shareholders abreast of CBGL's corporate developments. As the Company continues its growth trajectory, Tabatabaei says he plans to hold more Q&A sessions and concludes the interview by welcoming investors and shareholders to send additional questions to [email protected].

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/may-2022-interview-cannabis-global-cbgl/.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

Cannabis Global:

Arman Tabatabaei

[email protected]

+1 (310) 986-4929

IR Contact:

John Grosso

http://www.IconiConsulting.com/

+1 (424) 239-9521

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

[email protected]

