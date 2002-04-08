CurrencyWorks to Host Q1 Results & Shareholder Update Call

Los Angeles, CA., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, announced today that it will host a shareholder update call on May 18, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. PDT / 4:15 p.m. EST.



The shareholder update call will be facilitated by CurrencyWorks’ Chairman, Cameron Chell, who will provide a general corporate update on the Company’s current projects and customers and address pre-submitted and live chat questions. Swapan Kakumanu, CurrencyWorks’ Chief Financial Officer, will provide a review of the financials for Q1 2022 and also address pre-submitted and live chat questions.

Registration for the call can be done here .

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to: [email protected] .

