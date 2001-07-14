Community Health Systems Invests in Maternal-Fetal Early Warning System to Advance Patient Safety in Obstetric Programs

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that its affiliated hospitals offering obstetrics services have deployed PeriWatch Vigilance, an artificial intelligence-based maternal-fetal early warning system. The technology, developed by perinatal software company, PeriGen, supports clinical decision-making and safety for mothers and babies during labor and delivery.

Using artificial intelligence and machine learning for pattern recognition, Vigilance monitors maternal vital signs, fetal heart rate, uterine contractions and labor progression to help clinical teams more consistently identify potential issues and abnormalities earlier for faster intervention. The system can also consolidate and analyze labor and delivery data over time for multiple births to identify modifiable factors and opportunities for continuous safety and quality improvement.

“The skilled physicians and nurses who deliver care in our affiliated hospitals have a longstanding commitment to patient safety and understand that technology can play an important role in supporting clinical decisions and care delivery,” said Lynn Simon, MD, President of Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer of Community Health Systems. “Childbirth is never routine. It’s an important, emotional, and personal experience for every family, and fortunately, most deliveries go very well. By taking patient safety to the next level in the labor and delivery process, our hospitals hope to prevent avoidable complications and provide more support for complex deliveries.”

Community Health Systems and PeriGen will present early results following implementation of Vigilance at the IHI Patient Safety Congress next week, including improvements in two modifiable factors that can contribute to birth injuries.

“Community Health Systems hospitals have recognized the benefit of supporting bedside nursing with advanced automation, and they have built exceptional processes leveraging discriminating Vigilance notifications system wide,” said Matthew Sappern, Chief Executive Officer of PeriGen. “We’re proud to be a part of the system’s commitment to advancements in patient safety and to help keep mothers and babies safe.”

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases 83 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 13,000 licensed beds. Healthcare services are also provided in more than 1,000 outpatient sites of care including affiliated physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, imaging centers, cancer centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

About PeriGen

PeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email [email protected].

