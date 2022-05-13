Spectral to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Spring into Action Best Ideas Virtual Conference on May 16th

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / Spectral Medical Inc. ("Spectral" or the "Company") ( TSX:EDT, Financial), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, as well as commercializing a new proprietary platform targeting the renal replacement therapy market through its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. ("Dialco"), today announced that Chris Seto, CEO and Dr. Jon Kellum, CMO of Spectral Medical, have been invited to present at the Spring Into Action - Best Ideas Investor Conference, which is being held virtually May 16th-20th, 2022.

Management is scheduled to present on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45565. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase 3 company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ ("PMX"). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company's Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX is approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 340,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc., is also commercializing a new set of proprietary platforms addressing renal replacement therapy (RRT) across the dialysis spectrum. SAMI is targeting the acute RRT market, while DIMI is targeting the chronic RRT market. Dialco is currently pursuing regulatory approval for U.S. in-home use of DIMI, which is based on the same RRT platform as SAMI, but will be intended for home hemodialysis use. DIMI recently received its FDA 510k clearance for use in hospital and clinical settings, and obtained its Health Canada license for use within Canadian hospitals, clinics and in home.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information please visit www.spectraldx.com.

