Digitalamn And Its Domain Registry Partners Announce The Reintroduction Of .hiphop

Partners - DigitalAMN, Cahn Enterprises, and JJN Solutions Reintroduce the Generic Top Level Domain .HipHop to the Global Domain and Hip Hop Communities with the Domain Registry Dot Hip Hop, LLC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ("DigitalAMN" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:DATI), a Public Accelerator-Incubator ("PAI"), announced today that DigitalAMN, along with its partners in the domain registry venture, Dot Hip Hop, LLC ("Dot Hip Hop" or "DHH"), are pleased to reintroduce the Generic Top Level Domain (gTLD), .HipHop, to the global domain marketplace, as well as formally introduce the .HipHop extension to the global Hip Hop community.

"This moment has been a long time in the making," stated Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN; who now also serves as an Executive Managing Director of Dot Hip Hop, LLC., alongside Mr. Monte Cahn of Cahn Enterprises and Right of The Dot.

"From the time Dot Hip Hop originally purchased the rights from Uniregistry to become the registry operator of the .HipHop gTLD in June of 2021, there has been a push to bring .HipHop ‘back to the people'. For close to a year, the Dot Hip Hop team worked tirelessly to get to this day. First, we spent nearly nine months working to secure the assignment of .HipHop. Then, many months more of strategizing on how to most effectively reintroduce .HipHop back to the domain name marketspace, while also informing the global Hip Hop community, about an online extension that represents us… our culture… our identity."

Brief Timeline:

In October of 2021 , DigitalAMN announced that the Company had aligned with domain industry experts to purchase the rights to a certain gTLD.

In January of 2022 , DigitalAMN formally announced the extension .HipHop as being the Generic Top Level Domain the Company acquired the rights to, along with certain domain name industry partners.

Later in January of 2022 , DigitalAMN announced that domain industry pioneers Cahn Enterprises' Monte Cahn and JJN Solutions' Jeffrey Neuman, were the Company's partners in the registry Dot Hip Hop, LLC-where Cahn Enterprises and DigitalAMN are equal principal partners. Scott Pruitt is also a participant and stakeholder in the registry.

In March of 2022 , Dot Hip Hop, LLC received formal approval of the assignment and transfer of the rights to the .HipHop gTLD from the Internet's governing body, the Internet Corporation for Assignment of Names and Numbers (ICANN) .

There are two primary objectives for Dot Hip Hop in the short-term. The first is to reintroduce .HipHop to the domain name market. The second, is the formal introduction of .HipHop to the Hip Hop community.

"We've assembled an amazing team of professionals with an unparalleled depth of experience that's ideally suited to manage and market the .HipHop top-level domain," said Monte Cahn, Executive Managing Director of Dot Hip Hop, LLC. "I believe our reintroduction of .HipHop will become a model and the standard in the domain and digital asset industry."

The reintroduction of .HipHop to the domain name marketspace will focus on lowering the standard wholesale registration price by 80%, and then aggressively marketing directly to potential end-users. This includes DJs & MCs, songwriters and musicians, creative writers, digital artists & NFT creators, dance studios & dancers, recording studios, music labels, fashion and apparel designers, promoters, events, marketing agencies, activists, fans, everyday people, and many others within the Hip Hop space.

"We're directing our marketing and awareness campaigns directly to the people who love Hip Hop," said Scott Pruitt, CMO of Dot Hip Hop, LLC. "This strategy has proven to be the most effective way to bring Generic Top-Level Domains to the market. Based on the enthusiasm and spending power of the ever-growing Hip Hop community, we believe .HipHop is potentially set to be among the top most popular domain extensions."

The formal introduction of .HipHop to the Hip Hop community, will look to leverage the culture's commercial popularity, as seen in the 2022 Superbowl Halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. Dot Hip Hop will also leverage Hip Hop's upcoming 50th Anniversary (August 2023), along with Hip Hop History Month (November) and Hip Hop Recognition Month (August). Further, there will ultimately be an aggressive push to include the community's participation in Web 3.0 ventures, while also building opportunities for the Hip Hop culture stemming from the blockchain, crypto and the decentralized marketplace.

Jeffrey Neuman, Chief Legal Officer and Partner of Dot Hip Hop, LLC, stated, "We simply view ourselves as experienced stewards running the registry on the behalf of the .HipHop community. One of our primary goals is to collaborate with the Hip Hop community, grow with the community and evolve with the community, to ensure that we always reflect the extremely diverse and ever changing culture of the Hip Hop community."

Watson concluded, "Our participation in .HipHop remains consistent with our mission to create generational wealth building opportunities for the 99%. I believe this venture will afford the entire Hip Hop community the ability to gainfully participate in, and reclaim the value of a culture that as noted by Steve Stoute, has arguably "done more to bring cultures and races together than anything since Martin Luther King, Jr." and the civil rights movement. The fact is, after almost fifty years of growth, evolution, global expansion and most recently… music dominance, we all have a connection to the culture of Hip Hop; even if you've never uttered a single rap lyric."

.HipHop-More Than Music. To learn more about .HipHop or about acquiring a .HipHop domain name, please visit https://www.get.hiphop/ .

For more information about Digital Asset Monetary Network, please visit www.DigitalAMN.com

ABOUT Dot Hip Hop, LLC.

Dot Hip Hop, LLC was founded in 2021 by Cahn Enterprises, Inc., Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTC PINK:DATI) and JJN Solutions, for the purpose of serving as the domain name registry for the .HipHop Top-Level Domain. Its mission is to give artists, musicians, athletes, entertainers, and the people of the culture, the ability to further brand their identity with domain names that fully represent and encapsulate who they are. Hip Hop is, and has always been, more than music. Hip Hop represents an eclectic culture, which has defined several generations around the world for nearly 50 years, and will continue to do so for many years to come.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTC PINK:DATI) uses the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model with the intention of following the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

