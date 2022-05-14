Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 20 stocks valued at a total of $635,000,000. The top holdings were SSNC(9.46%), FISV(9.24%), and DNB(9.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sunriver Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,722,324 shares in NYSE:CLVT, giving the stock a 4.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.59 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Clarivate PLC traded for a price of $14.35 per share and a market cap of $9,651,090,000. The stock has returned -51.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clarivate PLC has a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.97 and a price-sales ratio of 4.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Sunriver Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SAIC by 332,991 shares. The trade had a 4.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.23.

On 05/14/2022, Science Applications International Corp traded for a price of $81.41 per share and a market cap of $4,544,191,000. The stock has returned -6.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Science Applications International Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-book ratio of 2.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 606,487-share investment in NAS:NGMS. Previously, the stock had a 2.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.02 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, NeoGames SA traded for a price of $12.05 per share and a market cap of $311,609,000. The stock has returned -74.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NeoGames SA has a price-earnings ratio of 70.51, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 6.06.

The guru established a new position worth 158,027 shares in NYSE:FIS, giving the stock a 2.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.66 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $96.5 per share and a market cap of $58,939,425,000. The stock has returned -33.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.21, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.46 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 130,574 shares in NYSE:NSP, giving the stock a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.64 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Insperity Inc traded for a price of $97.96 per share and a market cap of $3,752,648,000. The stock has returned 20.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Insperity Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

