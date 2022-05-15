BrainChip and Edge Impulse Partner to Accelerate AI/ML Deployments

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BRN, Financial)( OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, and Edge Impulse, the leading development platform for machine learning (ML) on edge devices, are partnering to deliver next-generation platforms to customers looking to develop products utilizing the companies' unique machine learning capabilities.

BrainChip's AkidaTM is a revolutionary advanced neural networking processor architecture that brings AI to the edge in a way that is not feasible for existing technologies, offering high performance, ultra-low power, and on-chip learning. Edge Impulse focuses on delivering the best ML capabilities for sensor, audio, and computer vision across industrial and commercial applications. The combination of BrainChip's Akida technology and Edge Impulse's platform, tools, and services allows customers to achieve their ML objectives with fast and efficient development cycles to get to market quicker and achieve a competitive advantage.

Edge Impulse is ushering in the future of embedded machine learning by empowering developers to create and optimize solutions with real-world data. The company is making the process of building, deploying, and scaling embedded ML applications easier and faster than ever, unlocking massive value across every industry, with millions of developers making billions of devices smarter.

"Organizations are understanding more and more the importance of implementing machine learning capabilities within their products to turn them into the ‘smart' devices that consumers are clamoring for," said Zach Shelby, CEO and co-founder at Edge Impulse. "By integrating solutions, such as deploying BrainChip's neuromorphic IP with our ML platform, developers and enterprise customers are empowered to build advanced machine learning solutions quickly and efficiently so that they are well-positioned as leaders within their respective markets."

BrainChip deploys AI at the edge in a way that existing technologies cannot. The company's tech is both high-performance and ultra-low power, enabling a range of capabilities including on-chip, in-device one-shot learning. BrainChip's IP can be used in a wide range of applications from consumer electronics to industrial IoT to electric vehicles, and smart sensors that can detect and act on visual features, odors, taste, touch, and sound.

"Partnering with Edge Impulse creates a unique market solution that brings their powerful and easy to use AI/ML application design platform unparalleled performance with BrainChip's silicon proven on-chip learning and ultra-low power IP," said Jerome Nadel, BrainChip CMO. "We continue to look for partnerships that will advance opportunities to enable a wide array of edge AI capabilities, such as continuous learning and real-time inference. Edge Impulse is a perfect addition to our ecosystem of providers enabling next-generation technology to markets around the world."

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge AI to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI close to the sensor is the future for customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at brainchip.com.

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse is the leading machine learning platform, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Their technology empowers developers to bring more ML products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. The Edge Impulse platform provides powerful automation and low-code capabilities to make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced ML with streaming data. With over 40,000 developers, and partnerships with the top silicon vendors, Edge Impulse offers a seamless integration experience to validate and deploy with confidence across the largest hardware ecosystem. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com.

