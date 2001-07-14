A Breakthrough in Premium Sound Performance: Knowles Redefines Premium Sound with New Dual-Diaphragm Balanced Armature

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, presents its new dual-diaphragm balanced armature (BA), a revolutionary advancement in the world of BA technology. The patented dual-diaphragm technology allows the BA to achieve high output levels while maintaining a small footprint. The design incorporates two chambers, each housing its own diaphragm and drive rod actuated by a single coil. The combined output of the two chambers provides a warm, clear sound and more natural quality for premium earphones and discreet hearing devices.

"Significant design and manufacturing challenges had to be overcome to create a BA with two self-contained diaphragms driven by a single coil and armature," describes Jon Kiachian, Vice President and GM of Knowles Hearing Health Technologies. “Derived from Knowles’ 75-year track record of innovation, the dual-diaphragm BA delivers best-in-class output for its size; there’s no other BA like it.”

To make the most of this technology's potential, Knowles has partnered with two of the most trusted and experienced names in HiFi audio: Campfire Audio and Astell&Kern. With the new dual-diaphragm BA as a defining ingredient, the companies have come together to create a groundbreaking, premium earphone: Pathfinder.

“The new dual-diaphragm BA from Knowles signals a game-changing shift in the technology," said Campfire Audio VP Caleb Rosenau. "We're proud to be the first manufacturer to utilize this all-new BA with our design of the Pathfinder for Astell&Kern and can say that this driver technology is set to be a defining element delivering a new level of performance and clarity in the next generation of Campfire Audio earphone designs."

Experience the premium sound quality and exceptional comfort of Astell&Kern's Pathfinder at HIGH-END Munich May 19-22, 2022.

The Knowles dual-diaphragm BA will be a continued feature of Campfire Audio's upcoming products, representing a new era in Campfire's legacy of high-performance premium earphones.

Information about Knowles balanced armatures for premium sound, including the new dual-diaphragm model RLQ, can be found at KnowlesPremiumSound.com.

About Knowles

Knowles+Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high performance capacitors and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions at scale across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. The company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets.

For more information, visit knowles.com.

About Campfire Audio

Campfire Audio creates premium audiophile earphones for the discerning listener. Designed and assembled in Portland, Oregon, since 2015, Campfire continues to push forward into new sonic frontiers. Being the first to make use of Knowles’ new RLQ is another step forward in the continued refinement, experimentation, and ingenuity that makes Campfire Audio an industry leader in the world of HiFi audio.

For more information, visit campfireaudio.com.

About Astell&Kern

Since Astell&Kern's first Digital Audio Player released in 2012, Astell&Kern has become a leading brand in the global portable audio market.

Astell&Kern is designing and engineering best-in class high resolution audio devices for the playback of high-resolution audio. Combining design and engineering excellence, craftsmanship and high-quality materials with state-of-the-art audio technology, Astell&Kern’s range of portable music players, headphones and home audio system deliver audio quality without compromise.

To learn more, visit www.astellnkern.com.

