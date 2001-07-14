DataSet Launches Kubernetes Explorer to Simplify Troubleshooting in Container-Native Environments

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the latest addition to DataSet technology: Kubernetes+Explorer. The offering provides DevOps and engineering teams with newfound management and performance observability for modern Kubernetes environments.

The massive amounts of fragmented data in distributed, containerized applications create unnecessary costs and data silos for organizations worldwide. DataSet Kubernetes Explorer solves these challenges, delivering real-time visibility into applications and infrastructure metrics, events, and contextual logs in a single solution at a fraction of the cost. With Kubernetes Explorer, teams can easily understand the interdependencies of Kubernetes components, detect performance issues, uncover root causes, and resolve them - faster than ever before.

"Dynamic containerized platforms generate a large volume of fast-moving data," said Paul Nashawaty, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "As organizations shift to Kubernetes, the ability to cost-effectively analyze events across the entire cloud stack including applications, container platforms, and infrastructure will become the norm, not the exception."

Kubernetes Explorer provides an at-a-glance view into all Kubernetes clusters with the flexibility to drill down into a particular cluster, namespace, nodes, pods, containers, or deployed workloads in mere seconds. Additionally, Kubernetes Explorer provides instant visibility to lifecycle events of Kubernetes components so teams can connect the dots between distributed infrastructure and applications. A seamless pivot to contextual logs gives granular visibility, helping organizations troubleshoot and resolve anomalies quickly.

"Traditional data platforms were designed decades ago in the pre-cloud era and don't work for modern environments. They are too slow to detect and respond in real-time, too siloed for useful insights, too expensive to scale, and too complex to operate," said Rahul Ravulur, General Manager DataSet, at SentinelOne. "Access to full-fidelity logs is a must in dynamic container environments to deliver a flawless application experience. DataSet is the best-of-breed log analytics solution for cloud-native deployments. Our offering provides unmatched performance and scale while optimizing the total cost of ownership."

The latest DataSet innovation comes just months after SentinelOne launched the revolutionary live enterprise platform. Kubernetes Explorer is now available in preview for current customers. Visit www.dataset.com to learn more.

To learn more about Kubernetes Explorer, read the accompanying blog.

Find DataSet and SentinelOne at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Valencia, Spain, at booth S3.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

