OLB Group Reports Record Revenue in First Quarter 2022 on eCommerce Fintech Services and Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Mining

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and cryptocurrency mining enterprise, announced record revenue in the First Quarter, of 2022. Highlights for the period include the following:

Adjusted EBITDA $505,583 vs. Negative EBITDA (-$689,685) in First Quarter 2021

Total Corporate Assets $45,000,000 at March 31, 2022

Cash Balance at March 31, 2022 approximately $4,000,000

Zero Debt other than an equipment lease to finance the purchase of100 Miners for approximately $750,000

For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2022 For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2021 Total revenue $8,786,459 $2,226,404 Total operating expense 10,242,066 3,209,538 Loss from operations (1,455,607) (983,134) Total other expenses & income 11 (116,723) Net Loss ($1,455,596) ($1,099,857) Amortization expenses $995,069 $215,904 Depreciation expense $895,277 $3,521 Interest expense $0 $116,736 EBITDA $434,750 ($763,696) Stock Based Compensation expenses $70,833 $74,011 Adjusted EBITDA $505,583 ($689,685)

OUTLOOK FOR 2022

We anticipate the achievement of positive Net Income by the end of the year. This would be a result of the following trends:

Bitcoin mining revenue from current 1,000 ASICS mining computers is estimated additional run-rate of approximately $6,500,000 annually, based on the price of Bitcoin price as of March 12, 2022, once all purchased machines are fully operational by the end of the Second Quarter of 2022.

Company eCommerce revenue run rate is anticipated to increase from $10 million to more than $36 million on an annual basis.

To see a complete version of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q please click on the following link:

Future OLB Press Releases and Updates

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing sustainable natural gas with an initial deployment of efficient 1,000 ASIC-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers projected by end of 2021.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, Net Loss before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but also provides additional non-GAAP measures of its operating results. The Company defines EBITDA as net loss, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, adding back non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as costs incurred with completing acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes the use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to enhance the understanding by the Company’s investors of its historical performance through use of a metric that seeks to normalize earnings.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform, our ability to successfully launch a cryptocurrency mining operation and our ability to earn revenue from the new operations. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

