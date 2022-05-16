Art's Way Scientific Awarded First Place Finish for Relocatable Modular Single Wide at the 2022 World of Modular Conference

ARMSTRONG, IA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW), announces that its Modular Building segment, Art's Way Scientific, Inc. has been awarded the prestigious 2022 First Place Award for the Relocatable Modular Single Wide by the Modular Building Institute (MBI), at the annual MBI World of Modular Conference in San Antonio, TX. The award winning relocatable modular was designed, manufactured, delivered, and installed at the University of Missouri - Columbia by Art's Way Scientific.

With over 30 categories, MBI's contest is the commercial modular industry's premier awards program for MBI members. Members are manufacturers, contractors and dealers in two distinct segments of the industry: permanent modular construction and relocatable buildings.

The modular vivarium not only filled an immediate need for their customer as temporary leased space to support their continued research during a construction project, but was replaced by a similar unit supporting critical head trauma research for one of the University's VA funded programs. The project was a success for Art's Way Scientific, the university and their customer.

"Delivering this custom unit to our customer on time and within budget, has unlocked other opportunities, new client possibilities and connected us to other markets. It's proof that there isn't anything our group can't design, build or deliver," said Mark Tschirgi, General Manager at Art's Way Scientific, Inc.

About Art's Way Scientific, Inc. - Buildings For Science -

Art's Way Scientific, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Art's Way Manufacturing, Inc. It is the recognized leading supplier of modular laboratories for biocontainment, animal husbandry science, public health, and food safety, hog and calf care and security requirements. Art's Way Scientific custom designs, manufactures, delivers and installs laboratories and research facilities to meet customers' critical requirements. For more information, visit our website at www.buildingsforscience.com.

About Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Art's Way Manufacturing is a small, publicly traded company that specializes in agricultural manufacturing. For over 65 years, it's been committed to designing and building high-quality machinery for all operations. It has approximately 150 employees across three branch locations: Art's Way Manufacturing in Armstrong, Iowa, Art's Way Scientific in Monona, Iowa specializing in modular laboratories and animal confinement solutions, and American Carbide Tool in Canton, Ohio producing specialty tools and inserts. Art's Way manure spreaders, forage boxes, high dump carts, bale processors, graders, land planes, sugar beet harvesters and grinder mixers are designed to optimize production, increase efficiency and meet the growing demands of customers.

For more information, contact:

David King, Chief Executive Officer

712-208-8467

[email protected]

Or visit our website at www.artsway.com/

Cautionary Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements made in this release that are not strictly statements of historical facts, including our expectations regarding: (i) our business position; (ii) potential growth in our business segments; (iii) future results, including the timing of increased performance; and (iv)the benefits of our business model and strategy, are forward-looking statements. Statements of anticipated future results are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: customer demand for our products; credit-worthiness of our customers; our ability to operate at lower expense levels; our ability to complete projects in a timely and efficient manner in accordance with customer specifications; our ability to renew or obtain financing on reasonable terms; our ability to repay current debt, continue to meet debt obligations and comply with financial covenants; domestic and international economic conditions; the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; factors affecting the strength of the agricultural sector; the cost of raw materials; unexpected changes to performance by our operating segments; obstacles related to liquidation of product lines and segments; and other factors detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Actual results may differ markedly from management's expectations. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

