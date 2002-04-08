IN8bio Announces Data Emerging from its Recently Unveiled Gamma-Delta T cell "Off-the-Shelf" Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Platform

IN8bio recently unveiled expansion of its DeltEx gamma-delta T cell platform capabilities to include induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).





NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. ( INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced data emerging from the Company’s recently unveiled iPSC-based gamma-delta T cell platform. iPSCs represent a significant step toward next generation approaches of cellular manufacturing for true allogeneic ‘off-the-shelf’ innate cell therapies, and further broaden the Company’s capabilities around the expansion and genetic engineering of gamma-delta T cells.

“Our iPSC program is innovative and could provide a potentially unlimited ‘off-the-shelf’ source of gamma-delta T cells,” said Lawrence Lamb Ph.D., CSO, and co-founder of IN8bio. “This provides another tool to advance IN8bio’s gamma-delta T cell-based approaches to target cancer. Our team has achieved a number of firsts and are advancing iPSCs as an approach to Vd1+ based gamma-delta T cell therapies in addition to our ongoing work with Vd2+ cells. Our team continues to lead in the development of gamma-delta T cell therapies as we work towards transforming hope into reality for cancer patients.”

IN8bio presented data from the iPSC platform during both podium and poster presentations at the ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, on May 16, 2022. These data demonstrated that donor cells could be programmed into iPSCs, expanded, then differentiated in a stepwise feeder-free process into gamma-delta T cells. The platform encompasses the ability to perform directed differentiation to both Vd1+ and Vd2+ cell sub-types. The iPSC derived gamma-delta T cells were characterized both morphologically, through cell surface markers, as well as functionally, through killing assays. The differentiated cells were shown to have normal karyotypes and robust cytotoxicity, which may exceed that of patient or donor derived cells. The Company also demonstrated genetic engineering of the iPSC gamma-delta T cells through the transduction of a novel CAR construct targeting chlorotoxin and incorporating IN8bio’s drug resistant immunotherapy (DRI) technology.

The Company will be hosting a Research & Development Workshop on May 17, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. EDT to provide company updates on its strategy and pipeline. The discussion will cover preclinical data from the iPSC platform, a review of clinical programs along with details on the Phase 1b/2 trial design in relation to the Company’s anticipated investigational new drug application (IND) filing. Guest speakers will include Dieter Kabelitz, M.D., from the University of Kiel in Germany, a world recognized expert on gamma-delta T cells and Bruce Levine, Ph.D., from the University of Pennsylvania and the current President of the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT), who are both member of the company’s scientific advisory board. The webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

The ASGCT poster is available on the Events & Presentations page of the IN8bio website: https://investors.in8bio.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T-cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of IN8bio’s iPSC-based gamma-delta T cell platform and its ability to develop allogeneic cell therapies. IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks related to the clinical development of innovative technologies; risks to site initiation, clinical trial commencement, patient enrollment and follow-up, as well as IN8bio’s ability to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones, presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of IN8bio’s product candidates; the risk that IN8bio may not realize the intended benefits of its DeltEx platform; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of IN8bio’s product candidates; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; IN8bio’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-k filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 17, 2022, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

