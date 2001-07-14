Applied UV Announces Inclusion in a Multi-Million Dollar Contract Offering Throughout Non-Public Schools in The State of Washington

Applied+UV%2C+Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Sterilumen has been notified that its US Dealer, DA International, has been included in a multi-million dollar contract which will include in its offering, the Company’s suite of Airocide™ air purification solutions and other related disinfection supplies to non-public schools throughout the State of Washington.

John F. Andrews, Applied UV’s CEO and Director, stated, “We are extremely proud that our Airocide™ air purification suite is one of the products being selected for the offering to the non-public school system throughout the State of Washington. This contract award further demonstrates the strong global brand recognition and the growing end user business case our suite of Airocide™ product offerings commands. We all know the impact that school closures have had on students of all ages. The trust these schools have placed with our Distribution Partner DA International to offer Airocide™ further underscores our commitment to provide best in class air purification solutions that help protect facilities, staffs, and consumers. This is further testament to the efficacy, ease of use and effectiveness of our air purification solutions as the world not only reopens from the throws of this 3-year pandemic, but more importantly, prepares against future airborne pathogens enabling business, schools, governments, and facilities to remain open.”

Dave Vaillancourt, DA International’s CEO, stated, “We have been an Agent for the Airocide air purification suite for approximately 10 years. When this opportunity to bid on this EANS II contract presented itself, we were both excited and confident about the use of the Airocide™ air purification solutions due to its globally proven effectiveness as well as its use by companies known all around the world. We are thrilled to be partnering with Applied UV expanding the business case use of this proven technology, protecting the State of Washington’s non-public school facilities, teachers, administrators, and students who occupy them.”

Under the terms of the Contract, DA International will begin offering the Companies patented and globally recognized Airocide™ by Sterilumen product suite of air purification solutions as well as other disinfection related supplies throughout non-public schools in the state of Washington. There are approximately 700 non-public schools located throughout the state and once the initial contract award has been fulfilled, it could be expanded. Together as part of the American Rescue Plan, the Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools program (EANS II), the US government has made available over $3.5B of funding to address the educational and business disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which includes improving ventilation systems, including mobile and fixed air purification systems to ensure healthy air in non-public schools and workplaces. DA International was one of four authorized suppliers for each of the three areas (out of 13 areas total) covered by the EANS II tendering process, only one area covers the Airocide products.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“Munn Works”). SteriLumen’s connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company’s Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices’ proximity. The Company’s patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen’s Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.applieduvinc.com%2F.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

