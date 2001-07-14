Paragon 28 Expands Soft Tissue Portfolio with Grappler™ Suture Anchor System Launch

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, announced today an expansion of its soft-tissue portfolio with the launch of its Grappler™ Suture Anchor System. The Grappler™ Suture Anchor System provides surgeons an alternative fixation option designed to limit implant migration and loss of tension for intraoperative tissue reattachment and fixation in the foot and ankle.

“We are excited to launch the Grappler™ Soft Tissue Anchors, expanding our soft-tissue portfolio,” said Paragon 28’s CEO, Albert DaCosta. “We will continue to develop and bring to market additional innovative solutions that address the complex surgical needs of soft tissue repair.”

The addition of the Grappler™ Suture Anchor System Stabilization System bolsters Paragon 28's soft tissue product offering, which includes the recently launched Paratrooper™ Plantar Plate System and R3ACT Stabilization System, as well as legacy products like TenoTac™, Grappler™ Interference Screw System, and R3LEASE™ Stabilization System. With this comprehensive portfolio, Paragon 28 provides its customers a broad array of innovative solutions for soft tissue stabilization and repair.

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Based in Englewood, CO., Paragon 28 is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.

