Calix Launches New Software and Systems Capabilities for the Industry's Only End-to-End Solutions That Enable Broadband Service Providers to Deploy and Manage 10G Services Across the Entire Subscriber-Facing Network and Reduce Costs by 50 Percent

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today enhanced its revolutionary GigaSpire+BLAST+u6x+system by adding a module that simplifies broadband operations with a single end-to-end solution—from the access edge to the subscriber premises. With the modules’ built-in flexibility, broadband service providers (BSPs) can, for the first time, choose from several easily swappable small form-factor pluggable (SFP) modules that support GPON, 10G Active Ethernet, 10G Ethernet—and now XGS-PON. This enables them to easily address rapidly growing use cases—from gamers to work-from-homers—that demand additional bandwidth and blazing fast speeds. The modules offer improved operational efficiency that allows BSPs to reduce installation times by up to 50 percent. The SFP modules double the system’s lifespan compared to a typical system, which provides a strong hedge against supply chain issues and cuts inventory management costs in half. Additionally, as an integrated Wi-Fi 6 system, the GigaSpire BLAST u6x reduces power consumption by more than 50 percent when compared to solutions requiring an ONT and gateway combination.

Broadband teams face new challenges today as subscribers demand higher bandwidth to accommodate the ways they live, work, and play. Now, even the smallest broadband operations teams can now satisfy these new use cases. The GigaSpire BLAST u6x with an XGS-PON swappable module, brings a number of benefits to 10G deployments, enabling broadband operations teams to:

Shorten installation times 50 percent. For BSPs using Intelligent+Access+EDGE, the integrated ONT and residential system allows BSPs to simply upgrade GPON to XGS-PON with the insertion of a new SFP module. The rest of the provisioning process is completely automated, eliminating time consuming multi-step provisioning that must be coordinated across the network. Further, as part of the Revenue+EDGE, the GigaSpire BLAST u6x runs on the same common platform as all other GigaSpire BLAST systems, reducing the initial deployment time by 50 percent.

Swappable SFP modules transform the GigaSpire BLAST u6x into a Wi-Fi 6 system with an integrated ONT and residential system capable of supporting virtually any access technology. These small modules eliminate the need to stock multiple systems, lowering CAPEX. The availability of swappable SFP modules also extends the lifespan of the BLAST u6x to 10-years, further reducing inventory and CAPEX. Curtail power consumption for a greener network. Broadband service providers looking to deliver a sustainable network experience for their climate-conscious subscribers can count on the BLAST u6x to provide an integrated Wi-Fi 6 system that reduces power consumption by more than 50 percent versus the need to have separate ONTs, Wi-Fi systems, and mesh satellites. In fact, 93 percent of subscribers with a single GigaSpire BLAST system do not need a mesh satellite to achieve full-premises Wi-Fi coverage.

“We pledged to our customers that we’d deliver 2 Gbps Internet to the home in 2022, but Calix has helped us do much more than that,” said Kent Cole, I/R and support supervisor for Mountain Rural Telephone Cooperative in West Liberty, Kentucky. “With Calix GigaSpire BLAST u6x and the XGS-PON SFP module, gamers find they get speeds they’ve never seen before—with no lag. It’s also completely transformed our field operations. When it comes to installations, provisioning is done using Calix Support Cloud and the GigaSpire BLAST connects automatically. The field tech can take care of provisioning in the office, drive to the customer’s home, plug in the module, and they’re done. That’s basically unheard of. We can complete an installation in half the time that it took for a traditional installation.”

Another BSP that understands the value of this simplified solution is Mainstay Communications of Henderson, Nebraska, which is upgrading their full network to XGS-PON. Chris Johnson, general manager, says every Mainstay internet customer receives a GigaSpire BLAST u6x system. Deploying a single system with integrated Wi-Fi and XGS-PON, he says, means he stocks less equipment and cuts his inventory management costs by nearly half.

“With the new XGS-PON SFP module, we’re providing our customers with exclusive end-to-end broadband services across the entire 10G spectrum,” said Shane Eleniak, executive vice president, products, at Calix. “We designed and built this module to work for all BSPs. Adding the SFP module extends the benefits of the GigaSpire BLAST u6x so that BSPs can address a more demanding set of subscriber use cases. We have successfully laid the foundation for the next generation of revolutionary Calix innovations that help BSPs further simplify operations, excite subscribers with an ever-expanding array of managed services, and grow value for their communities and themselves.”

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

