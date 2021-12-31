Luokung Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

PR Newswire

BEIJING, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services ("LBS") and high-definition maps ("HD Maps") in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The annual report can be accessed at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Luokung will provide a hard copy of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to its IR representatives stated below, or in email to [email protected].

About Luokung Technology Corp.

Luokung Technology Corp. is a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company, as well as a leading provider of LBS and HD Maps for various industries in China. Backed by its proprietary technologies and expertise in HD Maps and multi-sourced intelligent spatial-temporal big data, Luokung has established city-level and industry-level holographic spatial-temporal digital twin systems and actively serves industries including smart transportation (autonomous driving, smart highway and vehicle-road collaboration), natural resource asset management (carbon neutral and environmental protection remote sensing data service), and LBS smart industry applications (mobile Internet LBS, smart travel, smart logistics, new infrastructure, smart cities, emergency rescue, among others). The Company routinely provides important updates on its website: https://www.luokung.com.

