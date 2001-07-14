MSP Recovery Sees Substantial Business Expansion Since Announcement of Its Business Combination Through Development of Additional Revenue Streams, Monetization of Assignor Interests, Growth of Existing Business, and Continued Innovation

MSP Recovery, LLC (“MSP Recovery” or “MSPR”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, and Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II, a Delaware corporation (Nasdaq: LCAPU, LCAP, LCAPW, “Lionheart” or “LCAP”), today announced substantial business expansion through development of additional revenue stream, monetization of assignor interests, growth of assignors and existing business, and continued innovation.

Founded in 2014 by John H. Ruiz, MSP Recovery is an industry pioneer in obtaining reimbursements for Medicare, Medicaid, commercial insurance, and other healthcare entities from parties which should have paid the claims in the first place. MSPR acquires the assignments of these recoveries from health insurance payors, healthcare providers and self-funded entities, and uses its proprietary multi-level data analytics system to secure recoveries from responsible parties. MSPR typically pays the assignors 50% of such recoveries (the “Assignor Interest”) and retains the rest (the “MSPR Recovery Proceeds”).

On July 12, 2021, after 7 years of pioneering and significant legal victories in the industry, MSPR announced a business combination (“Business Combination”) with Lionheart Acquisition Corp II, based on an enterprise value of the combined company of approximately $32.5 billion. The $32.5 billion valuation was based on projected MSPR Recovery Proceeds. Since July 2021, however, MSPR has been developing additional revenue streams.

Among the new potential sources of revenue, on September 30, 2021 MSPR announced an agreement providing for potential future transactions to monetize up to $3 billion of select healthcare claims recovery interests to Virage Capital Management LP (“Virage”). The Virage agreement presents an opportunity for MSPR to monetize the Assignor Interests (typically 50% of the total recovery amount) associated with select healthcare recovery claims, while preserving MSPR’s interests in the MSPR Recovery Proceeds. Indeed, MSPR has already reached an agreement to monetize an initial $275 million under the Virage agreement earmarked for acquisition of Assignor Interests. This additional recovery opportunity provides an additional potential avenue for MSPR to expand its revenue streams.

MSPR has several additional new and expanding revenue streams, including but not limited to:

MSPR’s expansion into representing states and attorneys general in pursuing recoveries for improper Medicaid payments.

On January 10, 2022, LifeWallet Powered by MSP Recovery was launched. LifeWallet is a consumer application designed to help save lives, by facilitating first responders and healthcare providers to enable informed decision-making and provide improved patient care. LifeWallet has been created with high security standards, and the private information is protected on a HIPAA compliant platform.

LifeWallet has also entered into agreements with dozens of collegiate athletes in multiple countries through “name image and likeness” (NIL) contracts, revolutionizing college sports, capturing the medical information of young athletes to help improve their medical care and patient outcomes, and creating significant marketing opportunities for these athletes to promote this new line of business. These international spokespersons and marketing strategies will be important as LifeWallet will be able to work in every country that utilizes the ICD-10 coding system which is being implemented by World Health Organization (WHO) member states. Approximately 27 countries use ICD-10 for reimbursement and resource allocation in their health system, and some have made modifications to ICD to better accommodate its utility. The unchanged international version of ICD-10 is used in 117 countries for performing cause of death reporting and statistics.

LifeWallet is also part of MSP Recovery’s Chase to Pay platform, providing real-time analytics at the point of care, helping identify the primary insurer, assisting providers in receiving reasonable and customary rates for accident-related treatment, shortening MSP’s collection time frame, and increasing revenue visibility and predictability.

The development of LifeChain – a blockchain verified healthcare claims tokenization platform protected by biometric security. Medical claims and records will be received and processed through LifeChain enabling efficient delivery of healthcare information. MSPR sees substantial business expansion through blockchain incorporated into LifeWallet which brings providers, patients, and payers into one ecosystem.

In addition to these new revenue streams, MSPR has continued to grow its primary business. As of December 31, 2021, MSPR’s portfolio included more than $1.5 trillion in billed amount (reflecting the full amount billed by a provider to a health plan or insurer), up more than 530% from $242 billion in 2020. MSPR’s portfolio included $364.4 billion in paid amount as of the same date (reflecting amounts actually paid to a provider from a health plan), up more than 520% from $58.4 billion in 2020. And since announcing the Business Combination in July 2021, MSPR has seen a significant increase in interest from various entities in the healthcare industry. During that time period alone, MSPR has: vetted 91 prospects; made proposals to 48 entities; conducted data diligence on 46 entities; generated a data evaluation report for 21 entities; and negotiated initial agreements with 20 entities. MSPR already has over 150 assignors, and continues to grow its number of assignors.

MSPR has also seen continued growth by way of the addition of data and assignments from university healthcare and hospital systems, as well as the expansion of assignments from significant self-funded healthcare plans that pay for their own claims. For example, MSPR recently entered into an assignment agreement with MasTec, Inc., the second largest Hispanic-owned company in the United States with over 20,000 employees in North America. MasTec companies have been involved in some of the largest and most complex infrastructure construction projects across the country and with such a large pool of employees across the country has paid significant numbers of claims across the country that should have been reimbursed.

“We continue experiencing substantial growth of our billed amounts, assigned claims and estimated paid amounts thanks to the growing recognition by healthcare providers and payers of our sophisticated and industry-leading legal, technological, and data expertise relating to pursuing recoveries on their behalf,” said MSP Recovery Founder and CEO, John H. Ruiz.

MSPR’s substantial growth figures in paid amounts and billed amounts are even more significant in light of recently+announced+strategic+alliances+and+progress+towards+the+settlement+of+no-fault+litigation, wherein various liability insurers have formally agreed to a framework to exchange data – out of court – in pursuit of a full settlement of current no-fault litigation.

“There is a growing recognition among healthcare providers and payers of the value of MSP Recovery’s innovative and effective identification and pursuit of reimbursement recoveries on their behalf, said Ophir Sternberg, Chairman and CEO of Lionheart. “MSP Recovery’s ability to identify, pursue and secure new revenue streams, incremental to the original business combination forecast, provides significant upside to LCAP shareholders,” added Sternberg.

MSPR expects significant continued growth as it continues expanding its lines of business and the scale of its existing business.

“We will continue to innovate and revolutionize the healthcare industry and bring all resources at MSP Recovery’s disposal to bear on solving these issues that have plagued the healthcare industry for years,” said Ruiz.

MSP Recovery’s Historical Overview as of Business Combination Announcement.

Jul 12, 2021 - Lionheart+Acquisition+Corp.+II+Announces+Business+Combination+With+MSP+Recovery%2C+a+Leader+in+Data-Driven+Solutions%2C+Recovering+Improperly+Paid+Benefits+on+Behalf+of+Medicare%2C+Medicaid+and+Commercial+Payers One of the top three largest SPAC transactions announced to date. MSPR’s data-driven solutions discover improperly paid claims out of the $3.6 trillion paid by healthcare payers yearly, and pursues them against primary payers and responsible parties.

- Lionheart+Acquisition+Corp.+II+Announces+Business+Combination+With+MSP+Recovery%2C+a+Leader+in+Data-Driven+Solutions%2C+Recovering+Improperly+Paid+Benefits+on+Behalf+of+Medicare%2C+Medicaid+and+Commercial+Payers

Aug 12, 2021 - MSP+Recovery+Scores+Major+Victory+in+Court+Ruling+Against+IDS+Property+Casualty Ruling certifies a class action, enters judgment for entire class and sanctions IDS for willfully violating court’s order. Ruling also confirms effectiveness of MSP Recovery’s systems and data analytics in identifying that IDS, the defendant and a Primary Payer, failed to report its Primary Payer obligations to the government.

- MSP+Recovery+Scores+Major+Victory+in+Court+Ruling+Against+IDS+Property+Casualty

Aug 18, 2021 - MSP+Recovery+Files+Whistleblower+Lawsuit+Against+315+Auto+Insurers MSP Recovery’s qui tam complaint seeks to recover billions of dollars for claims auto insurers should have paid but didn’t. Defendants include related entities of insurance groups Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group, Auto Owners Group, Berkshire Hathaway Group, CSAA Insurance Group, Erie Insurance Group, Farmers Insurance Group, Kemper Corporation Group, Liberty Mutual Group, National General Group, Nationwide Corporation Group, Progressive Group, State Farm Group, Travelers Group and United Services Automobile Association Group.

- MSP+Recovery+Files+Whistleblower+Lawsuit+Against+315+Auto+Insurers

Sep 30, 2021 - MSP Recovery Enters into $3 Billion Agreement to Sell Select Healthcare Claims Recoveries to Virage Capital Management, an Anticipated New Source of Revenue for MSP Transaction to include assignments from healthcare insurance payors, healthcare providers and self-funded entities.

- MSP Recovery Enters into $3 Billion Agreement to Sell Select Healthcare Claims Recoveries to Virage Capital Management, an Anticipated New Source of Revenue for MSP

Oct 11, 2021 - MSP Recovery and Palantir Partner to Transform Connectivity Across the U.S. Healthcare System A partnership to transform legal, data, and healthcare delivery into one united ecosystem. MSP will provide the detailed underlying legal, data and healthcare knowledge, utilizing Palantir Foundry as the foundation of the data ecosystem.

- MSP Recovery and Palantir Partner to Transform Connectivity Across the U.S. Healthcare System

Oct 14, 2021 - MSP+Recovery+Announces+Several+New+Partnerships Synnova Health partnership is anticipated to improve MSP Recovery’s platform by expanding its capabilities and maximizing its efficiency, thereby improving outcomes for healthcare providers and insurance carriers, among others. Tokenology partnership to combine blockchain-centric financial technology with MSP Recovery’s strong data analytics platform. This partnership will fuel a fully tokenized Medicare, Medicaid and commercial recovery platform, leveraging the best-in-class strategies and resources to provide secure and efficient blockchain solutions. SirenMD partnership is anticipated to enable easier and more efficient access to critical information to gain a better understanding of patients’ health history, provide more accurate diagnoses, and lead to improved care and treatment

- MSP+Recovery+Announces+Several+New+Partnerships

Nov 11, 2021 - Lionheart+Acquisition+Corporation+II+Files+a+Registration+Statement+on+Form+S-4+in+Connection+with+Proposed+Business+Combination+with+MSP+Recovery%2C+LLC

Jan 10, 2022 - MSP Recovery, LLC Announces Launch of LifeWallet LifeWallet empowers people to take control of their health by giving first responders and healthcare providers easy access to medical and prescription information.

- MSP Recovery, LLC Announces Launch of LifeWallet

Jan 25, 2022 - MSP+Recovery%26rsquo%3Bs+Portfolio+of+Assigned+Claims+Grows+by+Over+440%25%2C+From+%2461+Billion+to+an+Estimated+%24330+Billion+in+Paid+Amount

Jan 31, 2022 - MSP Recovery’s LifeWallet Announces Data of More than 1 Million Patients Uploaded to Platform Less Than a Month Since Launch LifeWallet Powered by MSP Recovery now available in Apple’s AppStore. LifeWallet continues to expand its roster of collegiate athletes with NIL contracts.

- MSP Recovery’s LifeWallet Announces Data of More than 1 Million Patients Uploaded to Platform Less Than a Month Since Launch

April 18, 2022 - MSP+Recovery+Announces+Significant+Progress+Towards+Settlements+and+Strategic+Alliance+With+Law+Firms+Milberg+Coleman+Bryson+Phillips+Grossman%2C+PLLC+and+Rivero+Mestre%2C+LLP. MSP Recovery’s alliance with the two law firms represents more than 65 new lawyers who may assist in MSP Recovery’s recovery efforts. Each firm is committing significant resources to litigating more reimbursement recovery cases for MSP Recovery.

- MSP+Recovery+Announces+Significant+Progress+Towards+Settlements+and+Strategic+Alliance+With+Law+Firms+Milberg+Coleman+Bryson+Phillips+Grossman%2C+PLLC+and+Rivero+Mestre%2C+LLP.

May 3, 2022 - MSP+Recovery+and+Lionheart+Acquisition+Corporation+II+Announce+Effectiveness+of+Registration+Statement

May 10, 2022 - Lionheart+Acquisition+Corporation+II+Declares+Special+Dividend+in+the+Form+of+New+Warrants Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend in the form of approximately 1,029,000,000 warrants (the “New Warrants”), each to purchase one share of the Company's Class A Common Stock at $11.50 per share. The issuance of the New Warrant dividend is conditioned upon the closing (the “Closing”) of the previously announced proposed business combination with MSP Recovery, LLC (the “Business Combination”), pursuant to the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (as amended, the “MIPA”) by and among the Company, Lionheart II Holdings, LLC, the MSP Purchased Companies (as defined in the MIPA) (collectively, “MSP”), the members of MSP (the “Members”), and John H. Ruiz, in his capacity as the representative of the Members

- Lionheart+Acquisition+Corporation+II+Declares+Special+Dividend+in+the+Form+of+New+Warrants

MSP Recovery previously announced a business combination with Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: LCAPU, LCAP, LCAPW, “Lionheart” or “LCAP”). LCAP will hold a special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 18, 2022 to approve, among other things, the Business Combination with MSP Recovery. Stockholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2022 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions, closing is anticipated for May 20, 2022.

The shares of Class A Common Stock of the combined company are anticipated to continue to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “MSPR” following the Closing. The combined company’s public warrants are anticipated to continue to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “LCAPW”, and the new warrants issued in connection with the previously announced and declared LCAP dividend are anticipated to commence trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “MSPRW” when issued.

About MSP Recovery

Founded in 2014, MSP Recovery has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries against responsible parties. MSP Recovery provides the healthcare industry with comprehensive compliance solutions, while innovating technologies to help save lives. For more information, visit: www.msprecovery.com

About Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, visit: www.LCAP2.com.

