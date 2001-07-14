Optimum Mobile is #1 in Customer Satisfaction by American Customer Satisfaction Index

Altice USA’s (NYSE: ATUS) Optimum Mobile is number one in customer satisfaction among full service wireless providers according to the 2022+American+Customer+Satisfaction+Index+%28ACSI%29*.

This is Optimum Mobile’s first appearance on the ACSI and its score is the highest among all measured full service wireless providers. In addition to being voted #1 in customer satisfaction, Optimum Mobile has also been voted:

#1 in call center satisfaction*

#1 retail in-store staff for courtesy and helpfulness**, and

#1 for website satisfaction**

Since launching Optimum Mobile in 2019, the company’s driving force has been to provide a mobile service that meets the needs of consumers who crave seamless, simple, and reliable connectivity everywhere they go. These ratings from ACSI, the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States, affirm that the company’s strategy has led to outstanding success, and we are thrilled to see that our efforts are resonating with Optimum Mobile customers.

Said Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei: “This is a great moment for the Optimum team and our loyal Optimum Mobile customers. We are thrilled to learn that customers are so pleased with our service, support options, and user-friendly website that they’ve voted us #1 among our peers, especially during a time when consumer demand for reliable and consistent wireless coverage is more essential than ever before. With Optimum Mobile’s three-year anniversary right around the corner and our Optimum Fiber network deployment in full swing, we have a lot to celebrate. With more customers switching to Optimum Mobile every day and the imminent launch of our Multi-Gig Fiber service, we look forward to continuing to deliver a 360-degree seamless connectivity experience in and out of the home.”

About Optimum Mobile

Optimum Mobile delivers total connectivity over the nation’s leading network for 5G coverage and speed. Customers can choose from 1 GB, 3 GB, or Unlimited data plans with the flexibility to change plans at any time based on their evolving needs.

With Optimum Mobile, consumers can save up to 40% a year on their wireless bill and with pricing starting at just $14 per month when paired with Optimum or Suddenlink Internet, customers can enjoy a converged connectivity experience at home and on the go. In fact, customers can even lower their Optimum or Suddenlink internet bill by adding Optimum Mobile.

For phones, customers can choose to bring their own or select from an array of the latest 5G devices available with the lowest monthly pricing. Optimum Mobile is also backed by 24/7 support from our expert team online or by phone.

Visit Optimum.com%2FMobile to learn more.

*Disclaimer: Compared to other measured full service mobile service providers in the 2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) surveys of customers rating their own mobile service provider’s performance.

** Disclaimer: Along with one other full service mobile service provider, compared to other measured full service mobile service providers in the 2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) surveys of customers rating their own mobile service provider’s performance.

About Optimum

Optimum, a brand of Altice USA, is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states. Altice USA also operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional, and national businesses and advertising clients. The company also offers hyper-local, national, international, and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516006048/en/