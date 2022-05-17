Crexendo Reaches Two and A Half Million End Users Utilizing Their Award-Winning Platform

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, software licensees, agents and direct channels. Our solutions were recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States. We provide our services through two divisions, our Telecommunications Services Division and our Software Solutions Division. Crexendo is pleased to announce today that its solutions now support over two and a half million end users globally.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented "Our growth to two and a half million users this quickly is something that we are very proud of. The continued growth gives me great confidence for our future. When we acquired the software solutions division, we knew we would have the best communication platform, together with the best design and engineering teams in the industry. The fact that our growth continues to accelerate shows that customers share our opinion. This substantial and sustained growth shows the benefit of the combined organization, the entire team works every day to improve our products and services. Our joint efforts and investments are a benefit both for the software solutions customers and telecom customers. The benefits we provide allows Crexendo to offer our VIP platform which is an all-in-one cloud business communications solution with a 100% uptime guarantee that offers Video Collaboration, Interactions, and Business Phone communications for customers of all sizes. This continued growth and increase in users on the fastest growing platform in North America will provide additional revenue and higher margins and profit, this is exciting to me, our customers, our employees and most importantly our shareholder."

Anand Buch, Chief Strategy Officer stated "When we joined the Crexendo team it was with a joint mission to continue to maintain and enhance the top platform in the industry. We strive every day for continuous improvement and are growing a great company for our customers our partners, our employees, our vendors, and our shareholders. This is just one more of many major milestones we will continue to announce."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, video conferencing and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over two million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo (i) being very proud of the growth to two and a half million subscribers and that giving great confidence for our future; (ii) having the best communication platform, together with the best design and engineering teams in the industry and that its growth shows customers share that opinion; (iii) the substantial and sustained growth shows the benefit of the combined organization; (iv) the joint efforts and investments are a benefit both for the software solutions customers and telecom customers; (v) the continued growth and increase in users on the platform will provide additional revenue and higher margins and profit which is exciting to the company, its customers, employees and shareholder; (vi) the company having a joint mission to continue to maintain and enhance the top platform in the industry and (vii) this announcement being one more of many major milestones that will continue to be announced.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

[email protected]

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/701669/Crexendo-Reaches-Two-and-A-Half-Million-End-Users-Utilizing-Their-Award-Winning-Platform



