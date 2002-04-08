Euroseas Ltd. Sets Date for the Release of First Quarter 2022 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. ( ESEA), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 23, 2022 after market closes in New York.

On the next day, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Euroseas" to the operator.

Audio Webcast ‐ Slides Presentation:

There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://www.euroseas.gr and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation on the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 will also be available in PDF format minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (www.euroseas.gr) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. After the delivery of its recently acquired 2 Intermediate containerships, the Company will have a fleet of 18 vessels comprising of 10 Feeder and 8 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 18 containerships have a cargo capacity of 58,871 teu. On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the Company’s fleet will increase to 27 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 81,071 teu.

