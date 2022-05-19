Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Good Financial Performance Despite Impact of Energy Prices, Inflation and Transport Sector Strike
NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM, Financial); (TSX:AYM, Financial) is pleased to announce its unaudited quarterly results for the three months ended 31 March 2022 ("Q1 2022" or "Period"), together with its unaudited interim financial statements for Q1 2022.
The Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2022 are also available under the Company´s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Atalaya's website at www.atalayamining.com.
Highlights
- Good financial performance including cash flows from operating activities of €28.3 million, despite unprecedented energy costs, inflationary pressures and transport sector strike
- Continued to strengthen the balance sheet, with net cash position growing to €86.8 million
- Maintaining 2022 full year operational outlook including copper production of 54 - 56 kt
- Growth pipeline advancing as outlined in the April 2022 announcements of new Mineral Resource Estimates for higher grade Riotinto District deposits - San Dionisio, San Antonio and Proyecto Masa Valverde
Q1 2022 Financial Results Summary
Quarter ended 31 March
Unit
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
%
Revenues from operations
€k
86,251
97,380
(11.4%)
Operating costs
€k
(54,789)
(48,026)
14.1%
EBITDA
€k
26,712
47,443
(43.7%)
Profit for the period
€k
18,257
33,702
(45.8%)
Basic earnings per share
€ cents/share
13.5
24.5
(44.9%)
Cash flows from operating activities
€k
28,298
36,803
(23.1%)
Cash flows used in investing activities (1)
€k
(7,552)
(63,930)
(88.2%)
Cash flows from financing activities
€k
(2,378)
52,948
(104.5%)
Net cash position (2)
€k
86,836
10,588
720.1%
Working capital surplus
€k
120,124
61,028
96.8%
Average realised copper price
US$/lb
4.42
3.62
22.2%
Cu concentrate produced
tonnes
54,209
67,260
(19.4%)
Cu production
tonnes
11,461
13,979
(18.0%)
Cash costs
US$/lb payable
3.33
2.04
63.5%
All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC")
US$/lb payable
3.59
2.46
46.0%
- Q1 2021 includes €53 million early payment of the Deferred Consideration to Astor.
- Includes restricted cash and bank borrowings at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021.
