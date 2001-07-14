Keysight Enables Celona to Accelerate 5G Private Network Deployments

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Celona has selected Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+Open+RAN+Architect+%28KORA%29+solution+portfolio to validate the quality and reliability of 5G private network deployments for enterprises.

Keysight’s integrated test, validation and optimization tools enable Celona to accelerate the deployment of 5G local area network (LAN) solutions, including access points for indoor and outdoor wireless coverage and cloud-native software powered by artificial intelligence (AI). As a result, Celona can deliver solutions and services to the private mobile network sector with software and hardware components that speed private wireless network deployments and maximize available network capacity.

“Keysight is pleased to support Celona in delivering end-to-end networking solutions that seamlessly integrate with existing enterprise networks to simplify private cellular wireless operations and accelerate the adoption of business-critical applications requiring deterministic wireless connectivity,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager for Keysight's enterprise and service providers group. “Keysight’s test solutions speed industrial device and network validation and certification, network planning, deployment and site acceptance, as well as simplify network monitoring critical in smart manufacturing, energy, utilities, mining, transport and health care.”

Celona serves a growing private network market with turnkey 5G LAN solutions that are purpose-built for enterprises. Celona delivers deterministic and reliable connectivity, security and wireless performance by integrating cellular wireless communications within existing enterprise-owned IT infrastructure.

“Our enterprise customers expect high quality and performance of deployed critical wireless infrastructure,” said Mehmet Yavuz, co-founder and chief technology officer at Celona. “Keysight’s test tools enable Celona to quickly verify the 5G radio operation and performance of Celona’s 5G LAN solutions, leading to significant reduction in time to market and improved performance.”

Celona is using several Keysight 5G radio access network (RAN) test tools, including:

Keysight’s user equipment emulation (UEE) test solution (UeSIM) to emulate real network traffic over radio and O-RAN fronthaul interfaces, enabling comprehensive base station performance validation across the protocol stack.

Keysight's S9130A+5G+Performance+Multi-Band+Vector+Transceiver+%28VXT%29, a non-signaling measurement system, to accelerate the validation of sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G base stations (gNodeBs) according to the latest 3GPP specifications.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

