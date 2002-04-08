AXIM Biotechnologies Develops Novel Tear Sample Collector System, Files Patent Application

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc ( AXIM ) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting dry eye disease (DED), today announced that it has developed a novel tear sample collector system and has filed for a provisional patent application for it with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.



Tear fluid analysis is a non-invasive method to obtain valuable information about the health condition of various ocular and systemic diseases, including Dry Eye Disease, since tear fluid contains several molecular constituents that may be altered under abnormal conditions. However, obtaining adequate samples for tear analysis requires an effective collection method. Most tear sample collectors on the market use capillary designs that are intimidating to patients, difficult for untrained personnel to use, and expensive to manufacture.

AXIM’s novel tear sample collector system provides a more comfortable experience for patients, features an indicator that appears on the strip when enough tear fluid has been absorbed, makes it easy for untrained personnel to use, and is extremely cost-effective to produce on a mass scale. It is especially important that it is easy to mass produce because of the growing prevalence of ocular diseases, including Dry Eye Disease, which affects approximately 6.8% of the U.S. population.

AXIM plans to add this tear collection system to aid the advancement of its four Point-of-Care Biomarker Tests designed to accelerate the diagnosis of Dry Eye Disease. These tests include its recently announced Lacritin test, MMP-9 test, and FDA 501(k) cleared tests for Lactoferrin and IgE.

John Huemoeller, AXIM’s CEO stated, “We are optimistic that this new system will play a vital role in the technological advancement of tear fluid collection and believe that we will provide great value to both patients and eye care medical professionals. We are continually improving what we acquired and what we have internally developed.”

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. ( AXIM, Financial) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on improving the landscape for the diagnosis of ophthalmological conditions such as Dry Eye Disease (DED) through rapid diagnostic tests. The Company owns two of the only five FDA Cleared Diagnostic tests for Dye Eye Disease. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Axim Biotechnologies Inc., in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Axim’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to there being no assurance that our diagnostic candidate will ever be approved for use by the U.S. FDA or any equivalent foreign regulatory agency. Further, Axim’s eye care diagnostic products that are FDA cleared may not be manufactured in large enough quantities or that third parties with established eye care physicians will enter into agreements or purchase from the Company, and even if the Company’s diagnostic candidates are successful, they may generate only limited revenue and profits for the Company. Various other factors are detailed from time to time in Axim’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022 and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Axim Biotechnologies, Inc., undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

CONTACT

Public Relations

Kathryn Brown, Account Director

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

[email protected]

AXIM Corporate

6191 Cornerstone Ct., Ste. 114

San Diego, CA 92121, USA

P. 858-923-4422